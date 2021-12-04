ELIZABETHTON — There have been several stories in the past few years about illegal dumping of garbage, used tires and other waste in Carter County. Usually, those stories are about waste in remote mountainous sections, but Carter County Commissioner Charlie Von Cannon said the dumping is also going on right in the middle of Elizabethton. He said illegal dumping goes on regularly on the industrial property of the old Bemberg Rayon plant.
Von Cannon operates a business and industrial incubator for fledgling companies inside the walls of the former textile manufacturer. He said the illegal dumpers struck again the past week, dumping a large pile of household items on an access road to the Bemberg plant. The items included a large dollhouse, mattress and frame, shelving, and used clothing.
Von Cannon is used to picking up after the illegal dumpers, whether it is old tires, building materials, rocks or other debris. This week’s load bothered him more than most of the dumping, he said, because whoever left the items had to drive right by a Goodwill drop off point in order to break the law. He thought Goodwill surely could have found a use for the dollhouse and some of the child-sized clothing.
He also said the timing was particularly bad because one of the potential investors in one of the businesses in the incubator had come down the road unannounced and saw the illegal dumping. He couldn’t help but see it, since it blocked the access road.
Despite the occasional setbacks, Von Cannon hopes to continue providing a place for nascent businesses to operate and provide jobs for the community.