I recall a Woody Allen joke about a man who invents a time machine for just one absurd purpose.
He dials his device to travel into the past to settle old scores with individuals who zinged him with putdowns, which he originally had no comebacks for.
“Is that a bow tie, or is the circus in town? Where’s your red nose?”
So the man uses a way-back machine just to correct his original retort, “So are you,” with a more pithy, “Look who’s talking. Are you still the opening act in the freak show?”
I would never use advanced technology for such petty George Costanza revenge. Instead, I would push the lever back to Jan. 30 of this year.
That’s when I covered the U.S. surgeon general, who was speaking at a conference at East Tennessee State University’s College of Medicine.
I would tell Dr. Jerome M. Adams that the novel coronavirus is really serious stuff. It didn’t seem to be a looming public health threat when Adams, who spoke at a news conference in Johnson City following a roundtable discussion on the opioid crisis, told reporters that no evidence of human-to-human transmission had been identified at that point in the United States.
Hours later, however, it was reported the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed the first case of the coronavirus being spread from person-to-person contact in Illinois.
Dr. Lisa Piercey, the commissioner of Tennessee’s Department of Health, and U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-1st, were also at that January conference. Piercey said the state was monitoring the situation, and suggested Tennesseans had much more to worry about from the flu.
The surgeon general agreed, adding that steps taken to ward off the flu might also prove helpful in preventing the spread of the virus.
“Clean your hands,” Adams said. “Stay home if you are sick, and cover your mouth when you cough.”
Roe also said in late January that the CDC and other medical experts in the United States were studying the virus, and were confident vaccine trials could begin within 90 days.
Roe said he was “comfortable” the virus can be contained.
None of us could have imagined at that time just how quickly the virus would spread. Less than two months later, cases of COVID-19 were being reported in Sullivan and Washington counties.
I wish I had a time machine so I go back and tell public officials to immediately implement mask mandates. It would have been the single most effective measure to preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
It’s important today that Americans heed calls to wear masks in public. The virus is primarily spread through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Masks can help in reducing this spread.
Too many folks in our area are not listening. They growl that no government is going to tell them what to do.
“I have my rights!”
You do, but your rights don’t give you permission to jeopardize the health and safety of others. If you are going to be so selfish, then you should just stay home.
It is disturbing to responsible people to see so many folks refusing to mask up at the grocery stores and shopping centers. It’s also befuddling to see people wearing them incorrectly.
When I see people wearing their face masks below their noses or on their chins, I know why there are so many unplanned pregnancies in this country.
I also cringe when I hear that many Americans are dismissive when it comes to taking this simple precaution to slow the spread of the coronavirus. They lazily place all their defenses in the hands of a deity.
“Should I put on my seat belt before I hit the road? No, I’ll leave my safety up to God’s will.”
Interestingly, these are often the same people who oppose single-payer health care and insist that Americans “have some skin in the game” when it comes to their health care decisions.
If only we could go back in time. How many lives could have been saved had we known in January what we know today about the value of masks?
Since we can’t time travel, we’ll have to apply those painful COVID-19 lessons to dealing with the virus today. Mask up. It’s that simple.