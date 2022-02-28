ELIZABETHTON — Teacher Wendy Lowe had a big surprise on Monday afternoon. Lowe is a teacher at Hunter Elementary School, and when an assembly was held in the gymnasium, she was called forward to receive an award.
As she approached, Leigh Ellington, executive director of the Tennessee Chapter of Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and Senior Development Director Jolly Johnson presented Lowe with the Tennessee Chapter Advocacy Award for 2021. Ellington and Johnson had driven all the way from Knoxville to present the award on Monday. Ellington explained to the Hunter boys and girls that an advocate was a very important person.
“Your mothers and fathers are advocates for you, your teachers are advocates for you,” Ellington said. She went on to say that their teacher had been an important supporter for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Ellington said Lowe’s advocacy included keeping in contact with state legislators to let them know about the Pasteur Act and fighting to get antibiotics to defeat the disease.
Also enjoying the honor bestowed on Lowe was her son, Austin. The young man is certainly one of the inspirations for Lowe’s advocacy. He was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis as a child. He is doing well and is contemplating a future that includes getting married in December.
Following the presentation, Ellington said “Hunter Elementary is a very special place for us.” She said the school has a long tradition of support for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, she said the school held an annual walk for the foundation.
Lowe said the support grew because there were several students with cystic fibrosis throughout the years, including her son. The school’s support grew stronger when one student suffering from cystic fibrosis died.
The students seemed eager to once again take up the walk to support cystic fibrosis research.