Leigh Ellington, executive director of the Tennessee Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (right), presented the foundation's Advocacy Award for 2021 to Hunter Elementary School teacher Wendy Lowe on Monday afternoon. Ellington drove from Knoxville to resent the award to Lowe in front of the entire Hunter student body. Lowe's son Austin, who has cystic fibrosis, stood with his mother as she received the award.