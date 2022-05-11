ELIZABETHTON — Once again, the hard-working congregation from Hunter First Baptist Church has gone an extra mile in volunteering to work for the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department in its annual spring cleaning event known as Friends of the Parks Service Day.
In past years, the members of the congregation have worked at many areas of the city parks. This year, the workers toiled at the Covered Bridge Park and Douglas Park.
“Once again, we feel extremely fortunate to have received the help from Hunter First Baptist Church,” Mike Mains, Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department director, said. “Working with this congregation has become an annual tradition for us and one that we look forward to every year. Their leadership and the members of the this church certainly provide an important mission to our community. We greatly appreciate the time they spent in improving two of our park locations and for the dedicated services that impact so many of our park visitors.”
Mains said this year’s Friends of the Parks service project included the trimming of trees and shrubs and mulching the landscape beds at the two popular park locations.
The department will soon announce other opportunities in which groups can take part in the Friends of the Parks programs, including assisting with several upcoming Parks and Recreation special events. To participate or become a volunteer for events, call 547-6441.