ELIZABETHTON — Last Saturday, the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department learned once again that it has some old and good friends. As it has done for several years, members of the congregation of Hunter First Baptist Church were present and ready for a hard day’s work doing whatever needed to be done for the park department.
In past years, the church volunteers have worked on the stadium and other areas of the park. On Saturday, the work was focused on the Covered Bridge Park, and at the Northeast Community Credit Ballpark at Joe O’Brien Field.
“We want to take this opportunity to thank Hunter First Baptist for the wonderful support and kindness in making a difference within our community,” said Mike Mains, director of the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department. “Their commitment to serving Elizabethton and Carter County in this special way greatly benefits us all and for that on behalf of the citizens of Elizabethton and the residents of Carter County we thank them for their hard work.”
Congregation members spent hours weeding beds, trimming shrubs, planting flowers, and mulching landscape beds.
Main said others are welcome to participate in a Friends of the Park Service Day and may get more information by calling 547-6441.