ELIZABETHTON — State evaluators are once again pleased with the way Hunter Elementary School conducts its response to intervention programs for its students.
For the second year in a row, the Tennessee Tiered Support Center has selected Hunter as a Gold Level Demonstration School.
There are more than 1,800 schools across Tennessee and each year a small percentage of schools meet the criteria to be selected as a Response to Intervention-B Model of Demonstration School. With that selection for 2021-2022, Hunter Elementary can now serve as a RTI-B mentor to other schools across Tennessee.
The Tennessee Tiered Support Center said Hunter “has been a participant in training and technical assistance and has undergone the process of implementing a positive and proactive behavioral systems framework for all students.” The framework consists of identifying common behavioral expectations and then teaching, reteaching, reinforcing and regular acknowledging students and others for exhibiting the expectations.
Blair Adams, who has worked as a school counselor at the school for the past six years, said one part of Hunter’s success has been the creation of a culture of praise for the students.
Adams said one of the most popular parts of the school’s program is the celebrations that are held for the entire school every nine weeks in the gymnasium. She said the celebrations include dance and music.
Adams said another positive reinforcement for the students is the PAWS acronym. She said PAWS stands for Positive Attitude, Act Responsibly, Work Together, and Show Respect.