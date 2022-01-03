Heavy snowfall knocked out power for several hundred people across Washington County on Monday, with BrightRidge reporting more than 700 outages — the majority of which were reported in the southern end of the county.
While most outages were concentrated in areas like Lamar, Cherokee and Jonesborough, many outages were also reported in Austin Springs, Boones Creek and Johnson City. Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton said in a press release that roads in the southern part of the county were hazardous, and urged people to stay home until conditions improved. Much of Northeast Tennessee has been under a winter storm warning since late last night as snow storms moved into the area with the potential to dump as much as half a foot of snow in some areas.
The winter storm warning was in effect until 10 a.m.