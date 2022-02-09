The deadline looms for hundreds of Ballad Health employees who must receive their first shots of a coronavirus vaccine or seek an exemption to meet a federal mandate for employment.

The deadline for employees to get their first shots is Friday at 5 p.m., when about 300 people risk losing their jobs if they do not comply with the federal mandate by then.

Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said about 550 employees have not yet been vaccinated or received a medical or religious exemption, but noted about 250 will have a delayed deadline due to a recent COVID-19 infection.

While the prospect of losing any employees while dealing with a nationwide shortage of nurses is not ideal, Deaton said the number of people who haven't been vaccinated or gotten an exemption is "looking much better" than it has in recent weeks.

In early January the number of employees who hadn't complied with the mandate was around 2,000, a number that fell to about 1,000 two weeks ago.

"Losing one nurse, one (licensed nurse practitioner), one (certified nursing assistant), one clinical support person is one too many," said Deaton. "We need every person here, and so we're working every day with the people who have not provided the information or vaccine to encourage them to get vaccine or to help them work through getting the paperwork that they need to."

Deaton said he was hopeful the number of potential losses will decline, and said he'd heard from team leads that people are still planning to get vaccinated this week — something he's "very, very encouraged" by.

On Monday, Ballad's leadership team will convene to determine the exact number of employees out of compliance, and will verify those employees are out of compliance and that they did not miss any documentation that may have been turned in and overlooked, Deaton said. Ballad's governing board will then be tasked with taking final action.

Health care providers not in compliance with the mandate by the deadline could face fines or be barred from participating in Medicare and Medicaid programs, something Ballad's CEO Alan Levine said previously would devastate the system.

About 400 employees were out of work due to COVID-19 on Tuesday, a sizable number but well below the 834 the system reported having when it declared a staffing crisis and announced it would be requiring certain COVID-positive employees to return to work. Deaton said he didn't know the exact number of employees who have been asked to return to work with the virus, but said they've mostly asked asymptomatic employees to return.

"If you feel bad enough that you need to stay home, we're saying stay home," Deaton said, "but if you're not symptomatic, and you can come back and help the other team members, then we're bringing you back."