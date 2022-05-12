Both humans and their furry friends are invited to shop, eat and donate to a good cause next weekend.
Hosted by the Appalachian Highlands Humane Society, formerly known as the Humane Society of Washington County, Speuterfest will feature a number of food trucks and vendors as well as t-shirts and tickets for a sip n’ paint with cats for sale at the event. Those who make a donation to the Humane Society at the event will also be entered to win several giveaways.
The event is pet-friendly, and there will even be a pet parade to allow Speuterfest-goers to show off their own furry friends.
“All animals are welcome, and if you can get them there safely and they’re contained we’re all for it,” said program assistant Halee Robinson. “We wanted to do something just to involve everyone and their animals, so we thought about doing a walk up and down the sidewalk there at the building.”
All proceeds from Speuterfest will go toward the construction of the Humane Society’s spay-and-neuter clinic.
Executive Director Cody Storm and Robinson said the clinic, which they hope will open in the fall, will be a big help in reducing veterinarian costs for the Humane Society, and they said they hope to eventually open the clinic to the public as well.
“The first stage is being able to spay and neuter our own animals so we can free up spaces for the public just in general. We have to hog up a lot of spots just for our own animals with local vets, so that will allow more openings for the public,” said Storm. “And then the goal is, once we get everything ready to go, to be able to open up to the public and allow them to pay us for the voucher cost and then go right downstairs and have their animal fixed.”
Speuterfest will be held on May 21 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at 2101 W. Walnut St. While donations are appreciated, the event is free to attend.