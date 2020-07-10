Human remains were discovered in a wooded area near Dry Creek Road in Washington County, Sheriff Ed Graybeal announced Friday in a news release.
The remains had not been identified, and investigators were unsure whether foul play was involved in the person’s death.
The remains were found around 2:30 p.m. Thursday by someone four-wheeling in a Jeep along a gravel ATV road. Dry Creek Road is in southeastern Washington County between Cherokee Road and Tennessee Highway 107.
“He saw what looked like a human skull, and it was,” Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen said. “After searching the area, investigators located more remains.”
The remains had been turned over for autopsy. The Sheriff’s Office asked that anyone who may have information concerning the remains to contact investigators at 423-788-1414.