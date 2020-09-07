Kenneth Huffine is the lone candidate on the Nov. 3 ballot to fill a vacancy on the Washington County Commission in the 13th District.
The Republican candidate is a native of Washington County, and grew up on the family’s farm raising cattle, tobacco and Walking horses. He graduated from David Crockett High School, and earned a bachelor of business administration degree in marketing from East Tennessee State University.
He is married to Ellen Riddle Huffine, who is also a native of Washington County. The two are members of Eden United Methodist Church.
Huffine has three decades of experience in sales and marketing in the beverage industry.
During the course of his career, he has served as Southeast regional vice president of sales for Ocean Spray, regional sales manager for Tropicana and national account manager of Quaker Beverage.
He recently retired from Coca-Cola after 20 years as director of customer management.
What did you enjoy most about your job?
The most rewarding aspect of my career was leading teams to success, and the opportunity to mentor young associates.
What made you decide to run for the County Commission?
The reason I decided to run for County Commission is because I have seen our commission advance to become very professional leaders in our community in which our previous commissioner, Gary McAllister, has been an integral part of this growth. I want to see that trend continue.
What knowledge or skills do you think you can bring to county government?
I believe that the work ethic I obtained on the family farm, and my 40 years experience in the business world managing some of the largest consumer brands (including the largest — Coca-Cola) provides me with a skill set that will allow me to be a contributing member of the Washington County Commission and to all of the citizens of Washington County.
What are your goals as a county commissioner?
As a commissioner, I want to see our county continue to grow our economic base, our education system and provide as many services to our residents in the most financially responsible way.
How do you now give back to our community?
I currently volunteer at the Isaiah 117 House of Washington County, serving on its board of directors. I also serve as a CASA of Northeast Tennessee volunteer.
As a commissioner of Washington County, I plan to seize that opportunity to give back to even more residents.