ELIZABETHTON — A woman who had been charged with attempted first degree murder and especially aggravated kidnapping charges pleaded guilty in Carter County Criminal Court on Thursday to a lesser charge of aggravated kidnapping (weapon).
Angela Diane Hudson-Adams, was sentenced by Criminal Court Judge Stacy Street to 10 years in prison. According to state law, there is no release eligibility for a person convicted of aggravated kidnapping. The law says Hudson-Adams will serve 100 percent of the sentence imposed by the court.
The attempted first degree murder charge and another especially aggravated kidnapping charge were dismissed. The charges stem from an incident on May 19, 2019, when Hudson allegedly two men who were at her residence tied another man to a chair with a rope. She said the victim was burned with a torch and hit with different items, including a skateboard. The victim was then taken to Wilbur Dam, where he was left in the woods.
Hudson-Adams also pleaded guilty to five counts of forgery under $1,000; two counts of theft more than $1,000; and three counts of identity theft. She was sentenced to a two year alternative sentence, community corrections on each conviction.
Assistant District Attorney Michael Rasnake prosecuted the case. Randy Fallin was the defense attorney.