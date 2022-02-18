With thousands of dollars invested in repairs, the John Sevier Center could finally receive its much-anticipated inspection from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
"It's imminent," Hank Carr, chair of the Johnson City Development Authority, told members of the board during a meeting on Friday. "We're talking about it could happen next week, the week after."
HUD will recruit a contractor to conduct a Real Estate Assessment Center inspection of the Sevier Center, which will judge the safety, decency and sanitation of the building. It will be an important mile marker as city officials prepare to move residents of the Sevier Center to brand new housing.
In December, the City Commission heard a proposal from LHP Capital, a Knoxville firm that now serves as the Sevier Center's property manager, to build 145 one-bedroom apartments at 2162 S. Roan St. The roughly $31 million project would require a $5.9 million allotment from Johnson City to plug a funding gap. Officials have estimated that construction could start in December 2023 and end in August 2025.
The 100-year-old building, which sits in the heart of downtown Johnson City and now serves as subsidized housing, has not received a HUD inspection since the JCDA purchased the building in 2019. In 2017, it received a failing score of 46, short of the 60 points needed to pass. It received a 47 in 2015.
On Friday, the Johnson City Development Authority voted to loan $86,803 to the John Sevier Center operations account to cover bills associated with repair work plus city and county property taxes. To date, the JCDA has authorized loaning at most $256,803 to that account.
Board member Freddie Malone pointed out that the JCDA has $268,000 in unrestricted cash, meaning the roughly $87,000 allotment approved Friday is about a third of that reserve.
"We could do what we're doing now two more times and then we're out of money," he said.
A consultant recently told the JCDA that it would be able to use accumulated tax increment financing funds to pay for certain renovations to the Sevier Center if needed, but that would require approval from Washington County.
The Sevier Center operates on a fixed cash flow, Carr said. The JCDA had a "decent chunk" of money set aside when the organization initially purchased the John Sevier Center, he said, but it hasn't been enough to conduct all the repairs needed for a desirable REAC inspection.
"It's just really important that we pass this REAC inspection, but it's also important that we do these repairs to keep the building safe and to keep it operating correctly," Carr said. "It's an old building .... It breaks and you've got to fix things."
Once the inspection is complete, Carr said, the Sevier Center should be able to return to a more revenue-neutral situation.
Jim Dorton, the JCDA's finance and operations manager, said the Sevier Center is ready for the HUD inspection and the bulk of the repair work is complete. Among other updates, workers have replaced stained ceiling tiles and double checked the effectiveness of safety systems like sprinklers and alarms.
The Johnson City Fire Department has also conducted recent inspections at the Sevier Center, which resulted in several fire safety recommendations. Those included placement of no smoking signs throughout the building and the relocation of a dumpster.
During their meeting on March 3, the City Commission will review a development agreement with LHP for the new housing. The JCDA will schedule a meeting before then to consider the document.