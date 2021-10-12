Tennessee leaders are considering revisions to the decades-old formula they use to determine funding for schools, and local education officials hope this will be an opportunity to smooth out lingering issues with the process.
Gov. Bill Lee and Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn called for a review last week of the Basic Education Program, a funding method that "has not been meaningfully updated in more than 30 years."
Johnson City Board of Education Chair Kathy Hall said the state's funding formula has always been confusing and often opaque.
"That being said, I hope they use this opportunity to boost funding across the board for education and bring Tennessee closer to the middle of the national average than the bottom of the national average," Hall said.
Originally implemented in 1992, the program is a funding mechanism for K-12 schools with two parts: a state share and a required local match. According to the state comptroller's office, those shares are based on each county's ability to pay for education, meaning counties with more tax revenue receive less state funding.
There are 45 different components to the formula, all of which are driven at least in part by student enrollment. If there are more students in a district, that generally means it will receive more money.
Hall also hopes this isn't an attempt by the governor to reintroduce a voucher program, an initiative that she noted the Johnson City Schools system opposes.
"Any time you take funding away from public education and put it toward private schools, it decreases the effectiveness of some of the school systems that lose dollars," Hall said.
Removing money and top students from struggling schools is not the way to make them better, she said.
Lee signed a law in 2019 that created the education savings account program, a voucher plan that would allow students in Shelby and Davidson counties to use state and local money to pay for private school. The initiative is currently on hold pending the results of a legal challenge.
Returning to the question of transparency, Hall noted there are many components that factor into the state's funding formula, but it's not clear if it's always equitable. She hopes changes to the formula don't result in some systems losing money.
"I know that education is important to the governor, and I hope that as we move forward he's looking at ways to increase funding," she said.
Although she said it would be nice for the state to also address inadequacies in the funding mechanism for capital projects, Hall noted the governor's announcement appears to be just focused on the BEP.
Hall said a loophole that allows the county to pay for school construction projects without sharing those funds with city schools would need to be closed with legislation.
That issue hit a boiling point a couple of years ago when Washington County entered into a lease-to-own agreement with the town of Jonesborough for the construction of a new school, which allowed it to avoid divvying up bond money with Johnson City.
Jerry Boyd, the director of Washington County Schools, said he welcomes the governor’s call for a review of state funding for schools. He said the challenge will be to simplify what has become a complicated funding formula.
“There have been a few modifications to the BEP in the last 30 years, but education has changed,” he said. “It’s time to look at the funding model.”
Specifically, Boyd said there is a need to “go beyond basic education needs” and address how state education funds should be allocated in counties with multiple school districts.
The director believes a review of the BEP to be an opportunity to talk about what’s working and what isn’t working regarding the current funding model.
He said officials must also be careful “to remain transparent” in how state education dollars are allocated.
“We must keep the conversation to what’s best for our students,” Boyd said.