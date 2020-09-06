In March, when the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) appeared in Tennessee, Gov. Bill Lee declared a state of emergency, recommended schools close statewide and issued a safer-at-home order for residents.
To help slow the spread of the new virus and allow officials to learn more about it, the state’s thousands of school children suddenly transitioned to online learning from home, a jarring switch in the middle of the school year.
COVID-19 is still present in our communities, but health and education officials say they now know more about the virus and its risks than they did six months ago.
As local districts welcome students back to classrooms, Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said decisions to close districts and individual schools won’t be easy to make.
Determining whether it’s appropriate to close schools, or in extreme cases, whole districts, is a nuanced process to determine the virus’ spread within districts and communities, she said.
All summer, Piercey said the Health Department fielded calls from worried school administrators looking for definite answers about whether it was safe for their schools to reopen and advice on what statistic to use to know it was safe.
“I understand the desire of school administrators, who have no health training, when they’re trying to make these difficult decisions, they want objectivity,” she said. “They want a green light or a red light. The problem is, there’s not one metric that says whether schools should be open or should not be open.”
As local districts prepared to begin classes in August, many of them released reopening plans under advisement from local health departments determining the level of community spread using state-published EpiCurve data showing the average number of new cases of COVID-19 in each county per 100,000 population over two weeks. The calculations for it helped standardize the rate across urban and rural counties in the state.
In mid-July, coronavirus cases spiked in Northeast Tennessee. As the districts’ first days of school approached in August, every county was in the “red zone” of significant community spread, according to the EpiCurve charts.
But Piercey said that was an imperfect metric originally intended to safeguard residents in nursing homes particularly susceptible to the virus, not school children, who statistically are expected to suffer less harm.
She said the state Health Department never advised districts to use only one metric to make opening decisions, but a more appropriate measure and method was needed.
In August, while most classes in the area were taking place online, the state Health and Education departments encouraged school districts to begin holding in-person classes and released a COVID-19 response rubric to help administrators decide how to handle positive cases in schools.
The rubric, updated again last week, uses White House Coronavirus Task Force criteria to determine levels of community spread in each county. The white, yellow and red classifications are starting points to help make response decisions, not the only determinant.
It strongly discourages district-wide closures except under the most extreme circumstances. More frequently, it recommends closing classrooms for 24 hours for cleaning when cases of the virus are identified. It ramps up to closing hallways and buildings with multiple cases for which contacts can’t be identified. Districts are generally recommended to contact local health department officials for advice on closures and tracing.
Instead of the single statistic of average cases over two-weeks per 100,000 population used by the EpiCurve, the White House Task Force Map uses two numbers to gauge community spread, new cases per 100,000 population in the last week and the proportion of positive tests in a week.
If the rate of new cases per 100,000 in a county is higher than 100 and the proportion of positive tests is higher than 10% in the previous week, that county is in the red zone. If the new case rate is between 10 and 100 and test positivity is between 5% and 10%, or if one metric is and the other is at the red zone level, the county is in the yellow zone. If either metric is lower than yellow level, the county is in the white zone.
Piercey said the White House Task Force classification isn’t perfect either — its data lags the state’s data and is pulled from different sources, making it difficult to directly compare to the state’s numbers — but it’s more comprehensive and better suited for school district use than the EpiCurves.
As of Aug. 30, the White House Task Force report had Greene, Johnson, Sullivan and Unicoi counties in the red zone, Carter, Hawkins and Washington counties in the yellow zone and Hancock in the white zone.
As they prepare to reopen for in-person learning in the coming weeks, several school administrators have mentioned the White House Task Force Map and the state’s management criteria.
Still, Piercey said those designations should be paired with other factors, like an outbreak at the Sullivan County jail that was contained and had little impact on the county’s school children, for making school decisions.
“It’s a helpful piece of data, but there’s not one sole metric to be used for these decisions,” she said. “These decisions are very nuanced and should be made locally.”