Human waste in the stairwell.
A multitude of obscenities scrawled across the inside of the elevator.
Non-residents sleeping anywhere they can.
Those are some of the recent issues Mary Minor, a four-year resident of the John Sevier Center, says she’s witnessed in her apartment building, a 10-story subsidized housing complex in the heart of downtown Johnson City.
In the past, Minor said, the building had a “night manager” who kept the lobby secure during the evening, but by her estimate, no one has filled that role for roughly a month and a half, which Minor believes has contributed to an unsafe environment in the John Sevier Center.
“Every weekend it has escalated and escalated and escalated,” Minor said. “We’re abandoned on weekends. … If there’s a three- or four-day weekend we’re in trouble because there is absolutely no supervision.”
Although Minor says the building’s security measures aren’t sufficient to keep non-residents — predominantly homeless people, she said — from entering the Sevier Center during off hours, the building’s new management agency, LHP Capital, said they’ve implemented safeguards that have significantly improved conditions in the building.
The company took over property management in April 2021 and is finalizing an agreement with the city to build new housing for residents at 2162 S. Roan St.
Getting it under control
Alvin Nance, LHP’s chief executive officer of development, said security is a problem that existed well before the Johnson City Development Authority, which purchased the building in September 2019, hired LHP Capital to oversee the day-to-day operations of the Sevier Center.
“People have not just started to get into this property,” Nance said. “We’re trying to get it under control. ... This was a problem beforehand.”
Nance said the “night manager” was a tenant who received a stipend to unlock the front doors for residents who left the building and couldn't get back in. They lived in a unit by the entrance and did not function as a security guard, he said.
“I struggle with thinking that that person did a great job of keeping people out because that was already happening before,” he said.
The lack of a secure entrance was one of the reasons the building has scored so low on previous inspections from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Nance said.
Working with the JCDA, Nance said, LHP has now installed all-electronic doors, which tenants can unlock with a key fob individual to each resident. That system also allows the property manager to determine who is opening doors for people who don’t live in the building, which Nance said the company hopes can break certain habits.
“There are residents inside of the apartment buildings that have been opening these doors to allow people to get in,” Nance said. “They have no other way to get in.”
Nance said the company has had to replace exterior doors that have been damaged by people who were previously accustomed to entering the building.
"I think we're dealing with that and getting it under control," he said. "They had worse security issues before we put the key fobs in."
LHP has also placed additional lighting in the stairwells and hallways, Nance said, which provides more illumination for security cameras. Overall, Nance said, the building is much safer now than it was before LHP took over.
The company has also replaced an outdated emergency notification system, Nance said. Previously, residents would use pull cords that would alert the fire department of an incident, but some of those didn't work. He said LHP has now handed out portable medical pendants that all residents can use in the event of a life-threatening health emergency.
Safety concerns
So far, emergency agencies have responded to calls from the John Sevier Center 225 times in 2022, according to data supplied by Washington County 911. The Johnson City Police Department accounted for most of those trips, visiting the Sevier Center 121 times across January, February and March. EMS has responded 84 times.
Minor said people carry weapons like machetes into the building and sell drugs inside and outside the Sevier Center. Three months ago, she said, a man grabbed her arm outside her apartment. Minor said she managed to wrench herself away, but she now carries a can of self-defense spray as a precaution.
"Every single one of us feels unsafe in the building," she said. "Every single one us that I've talked to, and I've talked to a lot of people."
Minor has been looking for new housing, but said that she doesn’t have the financial means to move. She now stays with her boyfriend on weekends to avoid the problems that crop up at the Sevier Center.
“I want to be able to be home in my apartment that I pay for,” she said.
Although there have been safety concerns, Minor said, members of the maintenance and management staff, who she said have been there since M&M Management oversaw the building, are helpful and like “family.”
“I love all these people,” Minor said. “They’re all really nice, but these issues have not been addressed. I’ve gone over and over and over again to the office to complain about it.”
She also said LHP Capital is doing a better job of maintaining the facility, but Minor noted that non-residents are still able to get into the building despite recent safeguards, oftentimes waiting at the entrance for someone to let them in.
Minor said trespassers at the Sevier Center are often homeless and tend to be people who receive a free meal at Munsey Memorial United Methodist Church’s nearby Melting Pot Ministry and then linger in the area.
A recovered alcoholic who has herself struggled with homelessness, Minor participated in rehabilitation programs, including one at Munsey, and eventually found housing at the John Sevier Center.
“They took me in when others did not,” said Minor, who is also a musician and oftentimes plays guitar by the fountain in downtown Johnson City. She’s also painted storefronts along Main Street during the holidays.
Looking forward
The new housing LHP Capital plans to construct on South Roan Street is 1.5 miles from the Sevier Center’s existing location at 141 E. Market St. The $31 million project will result in 145 units of affordable housing, which the company has stressed is also in a more beneficial location than the downtown area.
Johnson City commissioners recently approved the issuance of a $5.9 million loan to LHP Capital, which will plug a funding gap in the project. They’re also preparing to enter into a 20-year payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement that would abate property taxes at the site on South Roan Street.
The JCDA is now waiting for another inspection from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which will decide whether the city can transfer the housing assistance payments contract at the Sevier Center to the planned location in South Johnson City.
David, another resident, has lived at the Sevier Center off and on for five years. He hopes he’s not living there by the time they build a replacement.
“I just don’t like the place,” said David, who asked the Press not to use his full name.
He shares Minor’s concerns about the influx of non-residents, adding that doors are frequently propped open so that anyone can enter the building.
“What they need in here is a city cop,” he said. “They need a cop in here to watch these floors.”
As is, Minor doesn’t think current residents will be willing to hold out until the new complex is complete in 2025.
“Not like this,” she said. “No one of any sound mind is liking this at all.”