February is Black History Month, and Johnson City residents will have multiple opportunities to learn more about the contributions of Black Americans at the local and national levels.
• Starting at noon Feb. 2 at the Langston Centre, Daryl Carter, a professor of history at East Tennessee State University, will give a series of talks about the experiences of Black Americans since 2001. These talks will happen each Wednesday starting at noon through the month of February. The Centre is at 315 Elm St. in Johnson City.
• Starting in February, the Langston Centre will begin offering a guided tour called "The Langston Experience," which will use aspects of Langston High School to showcase the diverse elements of Black American culture. Tours will occur by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• Starting at 7 p.m. Feb. 7 in the Mary V. Jordan Multicultural Center Presentation Room on the ETSU campus, The Black Affairs Association will host a discussion designed to educate and raise awareness of issues surrounding sex in the Black community, including health protection, relationships and intimacy in honor of National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day.
• At 10 a.m. on Feb. 8 in ETSU's D.P. Culp Student Center Collaboration Space 216, free HIV/AIDs testing will be held as the Black Affairs Association honors National Black HIV/AIDs Awareness Day.
• At 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, at the Bud Frank Theatre, entertainer Reggie Harris will perform. Harris is a well-known musician and storyteller. The Bud Frank Theatre is on the ETSU campus inside Gilbreath Hall on Stout Drive.
• At 7 p.m. on Feb. 9 in the D.P. Culp Student Center East Tennessee Room 272, the Black Affairs Association will host an event titled “Shades of Black Discussion.” This event will feature a discussion between Black and brown students from different regions of the world about their perceptions of colorism, being black at a predominantly white institution, and bridging the divide between African and African American students.
• Starting at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 in the Cave at the D.P. Culp Student Center, the Black Affairs Association will host an event entitled, “Jerseys On: The Final Game Watch Party.”
• At 7 p.m. on Feb. 10 via Zoom, Carter and Megan Tewell will speak about Black history. Register for the Zoom meeting here: bit.ly/3r06se3.
• At 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 at the Langston Centre, the Seekers Book Club will host a discussion of "The Autobiography of Malcolm X as Told to Alex Haley." The club is a discussion series featuring classics and modern classics by African American authors. Registration is required to participate. Call the Langston Centre at 423-434-5785 to sign up. The first 10 registrants will receive a free copy of the book.
• At 6 p.m. on Feb. 18 at the Slocumb Galleries, Carter will participate in “Conversations on the Green Book” and the “Lost Communities of Johnson City.” The Slocumb Galleries is located on the campus of ETSU at 232 Sherrod Drive.
• At 11 a.m. on Feb. 21 in the Cave 142 room located in the D.P. Culp Student Center, the Black Affairs Association will host the “Sankofa African American Museum on Wheels,” an exhibit that boasts a unique collection of inventions, rare artifacts, African art, sculptures, paintings and historical articles from black newspapers.
• At 6 p.m. on Feb. 22 via Zoom, Dorothy Roberts will speak about health care and Black Americans. Roberts is the author of “Killing the Black Body: Race, Reproduction, and the Meaning of Liberty.” Email waldenrr@etsu.edu for a Zoom link.
• At 6 p.m. on Feb. 23, Dr. Enkeshi El-Amin will speak about Black Appalachians. For additional information, contact Carter at carterda@etsu.edu.
• At 7 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the D.P. Culp Student Center, Martha Street Auditorium 101, the Black Affairs Association presents “Step Afrika!,” a performance that blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities, traditional African dances, an array of contemporary dance and art forms into a cohesive, compelling artistic experience.
• Starting at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 23 at the Martin Center Recital Hall, the Black American Studies program and members of the ETSU Music Department will present “Celebrating Black American Composers.”
• At 9 p.m. on Feb. 26, the Black Affairs Association will be hosting “Semi-formal: The All Black Affair,” in Ballroom 316 in the D.P. Culp Student Center at ETSU.
• From 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 26, the Langston Centre will host the African Cultural Showcase, which will offer visitors an opportunity to learn more about four countries in Africa: Zimbabwe, Liberia, Kenya and Ethiopia.
• At 7 p.m. on Feb. 28, the StoryTown Radio Show will celebrate Black History Month at the McKinney Center. The production will feature stories and skits about the lives and contributions of local African-Americans in Jonesborough and the East Tennessee region. Tickets are $10 and are available online at jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010. Ubunibi-Afia Short will be a special musical guest.