The Washington County Federated Women celebrated the upcoming 100th anniversary of Tennessee’s ratification of the 19th Amendment by hearing from a state lawmaker Monday who stressed the importance of a single vote.
State Sen. Becky Duncan Massey. R-Knoxville, said it was the vote of a 24-year-old Republican from McMinn County that made Tennessee the 36th state needed to guarantee American women the right to vote.
“It’s fascinating in history to see when things are close, and one vote does make a difference,” Massey told the GOP meeting at the Carnegie Hotel in Johnson City.
That historic vote on suffrage was cast by Harry T. Burn in the state House of Representatives on Aug. 18, 1920. He was the youngest member of the General Assembly at the time, and was completing his first term in office.
“Twelve states had already defeated the amendment, or refused to hold a special session,” said Massey, who is the first woman to chair the state Senate Transportation and Safety Committee. “So really, it did come down to Tennessee.”
Massey noted the “the whole country convened on Tennessee” to witness the special session on suffrage. Burn was a supporter of the 19th Amendment, but was being told by party bosses back home that the voters of his district were squarely against it.
Massey said Burn did vote “yes” earlier on a motion to table a vote on the matter for a year, but he never cast a vote outright against suffrage.
He later surprised his colleagues when the speaker of House pressed for a floor vote on the amendment. Burn’s tie-breaking “yes” vote clinched ratification of the measure.
Massey said Burn had a number of points added into the official record of the session to explain his vote.
“He said he made his decision based on morality, justice, his love for his mother and for the glory of the Republican Party,” she said.
Earlier in the program, the Republican Women heard a reading of a letter sent to Burn by his mother (known affectionately by family and friends as Miss Febb) on the day of the vote in which she wrote: “Hurrah and vote for suffrage and don’t keep them in doubt. I noticed Chandlers’ speech, it was very bitter. I’ve been waiting to see how you stood but have not seen anything yet.
“Don’t forget to be a good boy and help Mrs. Catt with her ‘Rats.’ Is she the one that put rat in ratification? Ha!”
She was referring to a nationally known suffragette, Carrie Chapman Catt, who was the leader of the National American Woman Suffrage Association.
Massey, who comes from a family of long-serving elected officials, said she has found it to be “an honor to serve” in the General Assembly. She is the daughter of the late Congressman John “Jimmy” Duncan Sr., a Republican who represented Tennessee’s 2nd District until his death in 1988. He was succeeded by her brother, John “Jimmy” Duncan Jr., who held the U.S. House seat until he retired in 2019.
She is among eight women — four Republicans and four Democrats — currently serving as one of the 33 members in the Tennessee Senate. Twelve women (eight of them being Republicans) serve as one of the 99 members of the state House of Representatives.
Massey said she and many of her female colleagues in the General Assembly have learned how to “develop relationships” in the legislative process.
“Women have to be a bit smarter and patient to get things done,” she said.