It’s not always partisanship or ideological battles that divide state legislators in Nashville.
Sometimes it’s policy debates and urban vs. rural issues that separate members of the General Assembly.
State House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, who has served in that leadership role since September 2019, says issues like the state’s formula for funding schools and where money for new roads should be spent often have lawmakers at odds.
“A vast majority of issues are more policy driven about Tennesseans, and not so much about whether they live in the suburbs, urban or rural areas,” Sexton told the Press last week.
A Town And Country Divide
Even so, urban and rural concerns do come into play when legislators grapple with infrastructure needs. Water/sewer, transportation and broadband are particularly important issues to residents in rural areas of the state.
He said areas with a sparse population face a higher cost per mile to provide those projects.
“What I hear the most about from rural areas is concern that most of the state’s transportation dollars are going to urban areas,” Sexton said. “That’s because there is more traffic congestion in urban areas.”
At the same time, the speaker said rural areas argue they need better roads to attract “more opportunities for economic development.”
Issues That Unite Lawmakers
Sexton said state lawmakers found common ground last year on tele-health issues during the pandemic.
“Tele-health was beneficial to rural areas, but it was also a big help to people in urban areas.” he said.
Earlier this month, the speaker said lawmakers approved measures in a special session on education that voiced a shared message on learning loss during the pandemic.
“We are not going to settle with only one-third of our 3rd graders being proficient in reading, and only one-third of our 3rd graders proficient in math,” Sexton said. “Regardless of where you live, we should have higher expectations of what we are trying to achieve. Those proficiency rates limit who get jobs and where those jobs go.”
The speaker said tackling those concerns were among the things House members have accomplished in what he called a “very productive” first two weeks of the 112th General Assembly. And lawmakers addressed those matters after three House members had their homes and offices searched earlier this month as part of an ongoing FBI probe.
“It can be a distraction, and members are going to have to deal with it,” Sexton said of the federal investigation, noting that it — along with continued COVID-19 precautions — are among a “number of outside things that we will be keeping on our radars” during the session.
What’s Next For Medicaid?
Sexton said the General Assembly also passed a plan earlier this month that incorporates a recently approved federal Medicaid waiver into the state’s TennCare program to allow the state to determine how best to spend those federal dollars.
“If you are on TennCare, and we start to implement the shared savings plan, you will see no difference the next day,” the speaker said. “Your benefits will not be cut, your providers will not be cut and your medications will not be cut.”
He said the Medicaid waiver is not a block grant, but rather a formula that allows the state to invest 55% of its savings from TennCare to address additional needs, such as mental health services and prenatal care.
“We are asking for more flexibility to promote better care, better outcomes and provide more services that meet the needs of Tennesseans,” Sexton said.