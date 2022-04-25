When Jeff Pike sold Mid City Grill in 2019, it wasn’t long before he began to feel restless.
“I’m bored, and I miss it,” said Pike, who opened the downtown Johnson City mainstay on May 1, 2003. “It’s a terrible disease to have, the restaurant bug.”
In particular, Pike missed the camaraderie with his co-workers and the bonds he formed with regular customers. Now, he’s again succumbed to the restaurant bug.
His new establishment, Voodoo Chicken Johnson City, will open downtown at Go Burrito!’s former location at 121 Commerce St. Although supply chain issues have been an obstacle, Pike said, he’s eyeing an opening date in early May.
The existing cocktail bar, which continued to operate after Go Burrito! closed, will also remain.
Pike’s eatery will offer hot Nashville, Korean and potentially Japanese-inspired flavors, he said. The restaurant will have plain chicken for people who don’t prefer spicy food, but Pike has ghost pepper and scorpion pepper seasoning for the more adventurous eaters.
“I do have some self-proclaimed ‘pepper heads’ that are looking forward to my opening,” Pike said.
He also hopes to offer typical Southern-style side items like collard greens, pinto beans, creamed corn, green beans, smashed potatoes, tater tots and eventually macaroni and cheese.
Pike has been thinking about opening a hot chicken restaurant for at least a couple years, but the pandemic got in the way.
Until he can ramp up staffing, the restaurant will just be open for dinner. The dinner hours will be 5-10 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and 5 p.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
Pike said he’s always enjoyed Johnson City’s downtown area. Although it’s having some “growing pains,” he said, Pike lives near the area and has kept tabs on available properties.