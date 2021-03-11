The Johnson City Board of Dwelling Standards will wait until March 25 to consider another order to temporarily vacate the Haven of Mercy, which will give the homeless shelter’s architect time to develop as-built drawings of the building.
Board members voted to continue the matter during a special called meeting on Thursday evening. They hope the decision will provide them with more information about whether it’s safe for residents to stay in the building at 123 W. Millard Ave. as repairs are made.
The decision also means the 35 residents still living at the shelter will be able to stay for at least a little while longer.
The as-built drawings will show the existing floor plan of the structure, but the architect will also begin collecting information about the location of outlets, smoke detectors and more.
“Will we have a definitive answer on all of the issues on March 25? No,” said Carl Gutschow, the architect hired by the Haven of Mercy. “But we will have a set of documents that we can begin to use to identify what those improvements need to be.”
Gutschow said he likely won’t know until March 25 whether he will have enough information to decide whether residents can stay at the building while repairs go on.
Board members stressed that they continue to have serious concerns about the safety of the building.
“It is not our desire to throw anyone out of their home,” said Vice Chairwoman Gwen Hunter. “It is our desire to take actions that will provide a safe living environment. If the Haven of Mercy can be restored to a level of safety then I will be the first to applaud.”
Chairwoman Jennifer Lockmiller said the fact that the homeless shelter does good work is what frustrates members of the board.
“They save people’s lives, but they are also endangering people’s lives by not giving you a safe place to lay your head at night,” Lockmiller said. “When you close your eyes and go to sleep you are not in a safe place.”
The board voted on Jan. 28 to order the temporary closure of the building, pointing to multiple building code violations and conditions that increased the risk of injuries and fire.
Among other violations, a closure order issued by the city earlier this year said permits are needed for a kitchen hood, an electrical sub-panel behind the kitchen and interior electrical issues in the basement and throughout the building.
Staff noted Thursday that to date no stamped plans have been submitted, and the city has not received any permit applications.
In February, the board rescinded its order to vacate so residents could provide testimony to the board. This came after attorneys for the shelter challenged the order in court, citing concerns about whether the city provided proper notice to residents.
The board heard testimony from three long-term residents of the Haven during its meeting Thursday. The city asked residents to describe how an order to vacate the property would cause them irreparable harm.
What did residents say?
Bill Wade said he is an alcoholic. He came out of rehab almost a year ago and settled at the Haven of Mercy, which has offered him a structured environment that he said allows him to maintain sobriety.
“To be removed, I mean, the despair alone would cause me to drink,” Wade said. “And I’ve drunk myself almost to death. I have liver damage. If I maintain my sobriety I can live.”
Kevin Kerstiens, who has been at the Haven of Mercy for 20 years, has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma, a condition that he said is a death sentence.
“I’m not well,” he said. “I’ve got lung issues, and it ravages your internal organs.”
“When I hear Bill Wade ... I can definitely sympathize with that. I’m right there and I see it, live it, drink it and eat it,” he continued.
Kerstiens said he made it a point to go to a Christian facility.
“They do it from that perspective, and for me it worked,” he said. “And I wouldn’t be here today if it didn’t work. You’re not just going to uproot me. You’re going to kill me.”