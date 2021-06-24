Two separate homicide cases set for court Thursday were rescheduled because of delayed reports and evidence.
Annette Harvey
Harvey, 51, of New Jersey, was charged in January with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Robin Leonard. The stabbing happened Jan. 29 at Leonard’s home, and she died 11 days later.
Harvey appeared with her attorney, Jeff Johnson, before Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice. Johnson previously asked the judge to approve a mental evaluation for his client, which she did at a hearing earlier this year.
Johnson told Rice on Thursday that the psychological examiner at Frontier Health had requested “more medical evidence, more evaluation and cannot make a determination at this time.”
Deputy District Attorney General Dennis Brooks confirmed there had been no mental evaluation report generated.
The stabbing was preceded by Harvey’s two young children being in Leonard’s custody. On Jan. 17, Harvey apparently took her children from Leonard’s home, but police later found her in Bristol, Tennessee, and the children were returned to Leonard. But instead of keeping them at her house, Leonard took the children to another location.
The next day, Jan. 18, police said Harvey returned to Leonard’s residence and attacked her.
Officers responded to a 911 hangup call around 10:15 a.m. that day. When officers arrived, they found Leonard was severely injured, but she was able to make at least one statement about who attacked her before she was transported to the hospital: “Annette Harvey did this to me.”
Harvey was arrested Jan. 18, hours after Leonard was stabbed. She was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder, but that was upgraded to first-degree murder.
Leonard, 50, died Jan. 29 after 11 days in critical condition.
Harvey’s case was reset for Sept. 20.
Deborah Meyers
Myers, 59, 818 Pardee St., has three sets of charges against her from three agencies, including vehicular homicide.
She was in court Thursday with her attorney, Assistant Public Defender Bill Donaldson. He asked Rice for additional time so the defense could have an expert review the state’s toxicology report.
“The prosecutor’s office has an expert concerning the level of intoxication related to alcohol and drugs,” Donaldson said. “We also have an expert. The experts pretty much agree … alcohol and drugs was likely not a factor. We still need to know what her psychiatric condition was at the time of the accident.”
It all happened on Nov. 29, beginning around 11 a.m. Washington County Deputy Roger Antone responded to a hit and run on Highway 11E. According to court records, a white Lincoln MKZ with a handicapped license plate made an illegal lane change and sideswiped another car, then drove away.
During that investigation, Antone learned the same vehicle had been involved in a separate fatal hit and run crash.
In that crash, police said a driver told them her vehicle was rammed from behind several times before she lost control and went over an embankment and flipped, according to a court document filed by Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper J.DS. Gregory.
Myrna Cannon, 61, died in the crash at the intersection of Telford Road. Christopher Ricker, 49, Greeneville, was injured.
The THP said Lisa Brown, 48, Greeneville was southbound on 11E in a Chevrolet Equinox with Cannon and Ricker as passengers. A Lincoln MKZ driven by Myers, 59, Johnson City, rear-ended Brown’s vehicle. The Equinox spun around, left the road over an embankment, flipped and landed against a tree.
Myers’ case was also reset until Sept. 20.