When Melody Howard’s husband temporarily lost his job in 2017, the couple needed a way to support their five kids, so Melody got creative.
A longtime professional photographer who also describes herself as a “crafty” person, Melody started making decorative signs and selling them from home and on social media — a project that gradually started taking over the house.
One of Melody’s friends allowed her to share a storefront in Kingsport, and the business, which she co-owns with her husband Brian, began to grow. It’s now called Hometown Cottage.
“Since 2017, we’ve had a lot of other friends who sell things that have joined in with us and that’s how it started,” Howard said. “It grew from 12 vendors to 44 the last time I counted.”
Hometown Cottage, Howard said, features sophisticated items made by creators and artists in Northeast Tennessee and other parts of the state. That includes boutique clothing, candles, pottery and gourmet treats.
“We’re just like a boutique and gift store all in one,” Howard said.
The boutique has a store in downtown Kingsport and is getting ready to open a second location at 117 Spring St. in Johnson City. Although construction delays have set back initial plans to open in November, Howard expects to open the new location before the beginning of spring.
It’s something Melody said she couldn’t have achieved without the help of her family.
The Johnson City Development Authority is also supporting the expansion through a grant the agency received from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, which is helping entrepreneurs move into spacious, first-floor storefronts in the downtown district.
Hometown Cottage applied and received $16,000.
“I wasn’t really familiar with Johnson City, but the more I started looking I realized Johnson City is really growing and thriving,” Howard said.
The city felt large and bustling, she said, without sacrificing any of its small town charm.
“Johnson City just has a lot of talent to be showcased, and I felt like we are a good place for that because we have so many local people who create and make things,” she said.
Arts, crafts and photography have always been among Howard’s passions.
“I think that’s why I have such a heart for the people that are local artists because I have also been a local artist,” she said.
Along with serving as a tentpole for local makers hoping to sell their goods, Howard said Hometown Cottage will also host two other businesses at its new location on Spring Street: Element Nutrition, which sells shakes and tea, and Sugar High, a gourmet treat store.