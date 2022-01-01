ELIZABETHTON — The Tri-Cities Education Association for Christian Homeschoolers (TEACH) will be offering a homeschool expo to homeschoolers and those interested in homeschooling on Thursday, Jan. 6 from 2-6 p.m. at the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Center, 300 W. Mill St., Elizabethton. The event features dozens of vendors, classes, and resources. The Association has planned with assistance from the Carter County Drug Prevention organization.
“TEACH hosts a homeschool expo every year, but regulations in place prevented it from happening in the traditional way last year and a virtual expo was held,” said Jillian Reece, Director of the Carter County Drug Prevention and a TEACH board member.
Participants in the expo include: The Cardinal Kitchen, Rebecca Marr Travel, Northeast Tennessee Save a Life/Sullivan County Anti-Drug Coalition, Trail Life Troop TN 6123, Miss Paula’s Music Studio, King University, First Lego League, Heritage Alliance, Civil Air Patrol-Greeneville Composite Squadron, Johnson City Parks and Recreation, A Step Ahead Tri-Cities, Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton, PEAK Mentors: Youth Mentorship for Carter County and Surrounding Areas, East Tennessee Ballet Academy, Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, the offices of the University of Tennessee Extension for Carter County and for Washington County, the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians, Birthplace of Country Music Museum, Atlas Culinary East, Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library, MC Professional Cleaning Solutions, Mental Health Association of East Tennessee, Carter County Drug Prevention Coalition, Sequoyah Council-Boy Scouts of America, and others.
In addition to visiting the vendors in the gymnasium at the Parks and Rec building, there will also be classes for homeschoolers with a variety of interests. The schedule is:
2:30-3 p.m.
Classroom 1: All About the Birthplace of Country Music Museum;
Classroom 2: Substance Abuse and Overdose Awareness (for parents and students);
3-4 p.m.
Classroom 1: Mental Health 101 for Families (for students and parents);
Classroom 2: All About the Civil Air Patrol;
4-5 p.m. All About TEACH (for parents);
5-5:30 p.m.
Classroom 1: King University;
Classroom 2: All About Girl Scouts.