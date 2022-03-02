ELIZABETHTON — An investigation into a Tuesday night shooting incident in Roan Mountain has led to the arrest of a man by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators have charged Reggie Allen Putman, 48, with attempted murder and aggravated burglary. He is currently receiving treatment at a hospital for injuries he sustained during the shooting and he is in stable condition.
According to the sheriff’s department, deputies were called to a house on Cove Creek Road at 7:30 p.m. on a call about shots being fired. When the deputies arrived, they found Putman and the homeowner, Donald Richard Singleton, with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Once the scene was secured, both men were transported to the hospital. Singleton has also received medical treatment and is in stable condition.
Investigators believe Putman broke into the home and was caught by the returning homeowner. Both Putman and Singleton exchanged gunfire and hit each other. Investigators do not believe anyone else was involved in the shooting, but the investigation is ongoing.