The man stands by a smoldering campfire and appraises his guests through bent eyeglasses. They all duck under a hanging tarp, which serves as a makeshift entrance to his home.
His dog, which he fondly refers to as a “mutt,” barks through the walls of his canvas house. One of his visitors asks him how he’s doing.
“I’m breathing air,” the man says, a cigarette in his hand.
His tent sits at the center of a tiny, wooded hamlet, which appears to be home to at least eight other people.
Further up the trail, three men sit in collapsible chairs around a campfire. One has a guitar on his lap. Another has wrapped himself in blankets. A pot of water sits on a metal grill over the embers.
A patch of flowers blooms at the entrance of their tiny property, which has a large tent at its center. It’s surrounded by a makeshift wood fence lashed together with twine. A small sign at the entrance describes it as “home.”
Employees from the Salvation Army and the Appalachian Regional Coalition on Homelessness, or ARCH, regularly visit homeless camps around Johnson City to hand out supplies, including food, toiletries, blankets and warm clothing.
On a chilly Monday afternoon, these service providers are hauling boxes and drawstring bags full of items they brought to the camp in one of the coalition’s vans. They stop at several encampments.
A woman beams as she picks out a bright pink scarf and a matching toboggan. A Veterans Affairs employee checks with residents to see if they are veterans.
A couple of other known camps are empty on this Monday. Abandoned items are strewn in random heaps. There’s a partially disassembled wheelchair, shopping carts, makeup, food containers and a pile of empty plastic CD cases.
A seemingly deserted tent, which is protected from the rain by an overhanging tarp, appears to have partially collapsed.
Doug Murray, ARCH’s homeless programs outreach coordinator, is one of the employees making the rounds. He makes friendly conversation, hands everyone a pamphlet and asks them to make contact with his organization.
“How do we turn this situation around? I’m not sure if you ever can,” Murray said. “We’re always going to have the homeless with us. We have a lot of resources to help them, but how can you take that one individual and work with them?”
A large need
ARCH, Murray said, is the lead agency in the continuum of care, a program of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development designed to promote community-wide engagement in addressing homelessness.
The organization was formed to coordinate agencies that receive HUD funds, Murray explained, as well as help those groups work together and apply for grants.
The organization also conducts “coordinated entry,” which involves gathering information on local needs and referring people to agencies in Northeast Tennessee that can help with housing or other resources.
During the pandemic, need has exploded.
From Nov. 1, 2019, to Oct. 31, 2020, ARCH handled about 1,100 intakes. That total tripled a year later, ballooning to almost 3,600 intakes.
Cathy Ball worked for the city of Asheville, North Carolina, for 24 years, most recently as assistant city manager. She will take over the role of city manager of Johnson City on Dec. 20.
She said homelessness isn’t a problem local governments can solve alone or with a single strategy.
“It really is not one silver bullet ... ,” Ball said. “What we know is there has to be a lot of players at the table and there has to be a lot of solutions. Homeless individuals, just like all of us, have as many needs and issues that are different and need different solutions.”
What has Asheville done?
In January 2021, ARCH identified 310 homeless people during a point-in-time count that covered all eight counties of Northeast Tennessee, short of the 527 identified in just Buncombe County — where Asheville is — in the same year.
Most of the homeless people ARCH counted in January were in Sullivan County, 165, and Washington County, 102. Additionally, 169 were in an emergency shelter, 30 were in transitional housing and 111 didn’t have shelter.
This number may exclude people who are “couch surfing” at the home of a friend or family member the night of the count.
Asheville has used some of the federal stimulus dollars it received during the pandemic to help develop housing for its homeless population, but it’s also fielded recent criticism after, according to WLOS, police and North Carolina Department of Transportation crews cleared a large homeless camp by Interstate 240.
In an online statement, the city said it had received “numerous complaints” about drug use, theft and sexual assault at the campsite. Staff from a local service provider also recently found a body in one of the tents.
In July, Asheville’s city council voted to spend $2 million in pandemic relief funds it received from the American Rescue Plan Act to help a nonprofit, Homeward Bound, purchase a hotel. The organization plans to convert the building into 85 units of affordable housing for people experiencing chronic homelessness.
The city said the facility would also include space for case managers, clinical staff and a permanent supportive housing director.
Asheville has also used a Red Roof Inn as a temporary shelter for the homeless during the pandemic, providing overnight stays for 158 people from May 10, 2020 to June 30, 2021. The city said 48 of those people ultimately transitioned to permanent housing.
Emily Ball, Asheville’s homeless services system performance lead, said the city created the emergency shelter in direct response to the pandemic.
Homeless people often end up in congregate settings when they’re trying to meet basic needs, she explained, meaning it’s harder for them to remain socially distant and therefore have a greater likelihood of contracting an illness.
Eligibility for placement in the Red Roof Inn was focused on people with underlying medical conditions, Ball said, which put them at higher risk for severe complications from COVID-19. Asheville is now seeking a reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for the cost of the program, she said.
“While we know that housing is the long-term solution to homelessness, we also recognize that shelter is a critical, life-saving crisis response that’s an essential part of the mix of services in our community,” she said.
Additionally, Asheville officials plan to work with a nonprofit called Step Up and a developer, Shangri-La Industries, to turn another hotel into 100 units of permanent supportive housing for the homeless, according to the Asheville Citizen Times. The newspaper reported that Asheville City Council voted on Tuesday to also enter into a $1.5 million funding agreement with Step Up, which includes $500,000 in ARPA funds.
The city had originally planned on purchasing the hotel to turn the building into a low barrier emergency shelter.
Is funding available?
Without federal pandemic funds, Cathy Ball said in early November, it would be difficult for the city to invest money in housing for the homeless. Other cities in North Carolina, Ball said, have employed similar strategies as Asheville: They’re buying hotels and then converting them to emergency shelters with federal dollars.
“This is becoming, at least in North Carolina, a way of helping folks,” Ball said, especially as the number of homeless people increases because of the pandemic. “But, it’s only through those ARPA funds that any of these communities would have the funding to be able to do this.”
Ball said addressing homelessness will require cooperation among both service providers and the homeless community to identify the factors that cause people to become homeless and remain homeless. It may also require some out-of-the-box thinking.
“Everything I’ve known in 33 years of government is very different post-pandemic than it was before,” Ball said, “which is that we have to be comfortable trying things, piloting things, collecting data about how they work and then being able to identify what works and what doesn’t. That can be a really uncomfortable place.”
Johnson City expects to receive a total of $13.4 million in ARPA funding, and as of September, leaders had not yet determined how to spend that money — only that they wanted to use it for a “transformational” project.
Officials have previously said some of those dollars could plug a funding gap in the cost of constructing replacement housing for residents of the John Sevier Center, a large subsidized housing complex in downtown Johnson City.
Housing first
Asheville officials say they embrace a strategy called “housing first,” which prioritizes permanent housing as a foundation for further growth.
Once they have a stable housing situation, the city says, residents can use that as a springboard to pursue personal goals or resolve issues like addiction.
ARCH’s Murray points to the example set by Mobile Loaves and Fishes, an organization in Austin, Texas, that is building a 51-acre homeless community. Phase one of the project covers 27 acres and will house more than 200 men and women once complete. Phase two of the project will enlarge the development to more than 500 homes.
“It would be wonderful to be able to do something like that on a smaller scale here … because that truly is changing people’s lives,” Murray said.
Fairview Housing Management Company has 80 units of housing that serve individuals and families in Johnson City. The organization has also provided funding and support to more than 600 households during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Executive Director Bob Garrett said the organization has witnessed improvements in housing options and funding this year. There has, however, been a dramatic decline in the number of affordable housing units that Fairview’s clients can maintain on average working wages, retirement benefits or by drawing disability.
“Clients must have larger deposits, have a good rental history and pass background checks, but the one that is even more difficult is that many landlords require three to five times the amount of rent in income,” Garrett said.
Fairview’s programs, Garrett said, are a mix of financial assistance and supportive housing with wrap-around services.
Providing access to housing, he explained, generally results in a cost savings for the community. Housed people are less likely to use emergency services such as hospitals, jails and shelters than those who are homeless.
“Living without stable housing can drastically worsen health,” Garrett said. “Homelessness can exacerbate mental illness, make ending substance abuse difficult and prevent chronic physical health conditions from being addressed.”
Needs vary depending on the person, he added. Some people require minimal support once housed, while others need assistance for a long period of time.
“Fairview provides individuals and families with a range of treatment and support services that are voluntary, individualized, culturally appropriate and portable,” such as employment, education and mental health support, Garrett said. “Housing is a basic need that needs to be met first before other services are effective.”