Homeless students attending Johnson City Schools can turn to a program designed to provide stability in the lives of children and teens who may not know where they will be sleeping at night.
The Johnson City Schools’ homeless program serves 85 students, a number Sydnee DeBusk said doesn’t include their siblings and parents. DeBusk coordinates the program.
“Our mission is to eliminate barriers that might keep students from being enrolled in school,” DeBusk said.
School might be one of the few places where homeless students can find a sense of comfort and purpose.
“They are often moved from one school to another,” DeBusk said. “Every time they change schools, they lose three to four months of academic progress.”
The Johnson City program helps to expedite school enrollment by assisting with the transfer of school records. It also offers after-school tutoring and provides transportation to school when needed.
The program provides essential school supplies and clothing for classroom, sports or band activities.
It maintains a pantry of ready-to-eat non-perishable food, as well as essential toiletries and hygiene supplies that include items donated from area churches and civic organizations.
The homeless program also acts as a referral source to coordinate services between the schools and other social agencies to meet the needs of students and their families.
“We assess their families’ ongoing needs and connect them to the right service providers,” DeBusk said, with the goal being to keep the students in the school they are currently attending.
Signs Of Homelessness
DeBusk’s said the federal McKinney-Vento Act, which pays for much of the school system’s homeless program, defines homelessness as “lacking a fixed, regular and adequate night-time residence.”
That includes children and teenagers who live:
• Doubled-up, which means temporarily living with relatives or friends due to a loss of housing, economic hardship or a similar reason;
• In motels, hotels, or campgrounds; or
• In shelters.
Recent counts for the program have not identified any currently enrolled students living in cars, abandoned buildings or on the streets.
“That doesn’t mean we don’t have families who are on the brink of living in their cars,” DeBusk said.
Most of Johnson City’s homeless students are “couch surfing,” which means their family is staying a night or two with friends or relatives then moving on to stay with someone else, according to DeBusk. She said her program has also seen an increase in the number of students and families living in hotel rooms during the COVID-19 pandemic.
More Local Housing Needed
DeBusk said her program relies heavily on Family Promise, which is the only local provider of emergency shelter for families who are in immediate need of housing. Programs like the one provided by the Salvation Army do not provide shelter for an entire family.
“Our only alternative is Family Promise, and it’s always full,” DeBusk said. “We just need more housing — both emergency and long-term.”
She noted that her organization often refers families to the Johnson City Housing Authority for subsidized housing, but the authority also has a long waiting list.
Allison Smith, operations director for Family Promise of Greater Johnson City, said her organization has offered emergency shelter services to low-income families in the Northeast Tennessee area for 21 years. The program is part of a national organization with more than 200 affiliates in 43 states.
“We try to tailor the needs of the families we serve,” she said, adding the 90-day program establishes benchmarks for families in meeting their goal of finding sustainable housing.
“There are so many hurdles for these families to deal with,” she said. “We are helping people who want to help themselves.”
The program is equipped to provide services to five families, which is roughly 15 people at a time.
Family Promise has relied on an interfaith network of local churches to help provide temporary housing for families in need. Smith said this model has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic with many churches limiting their activities.
As a result, Family Promise has shifted much of its temporary housing to local hotel rooms. Smith said this model has continued because it provides families with greater privacy and independence.
Smith said she has also noticed some other trends emerging since the start of COVID. Before the pandemic, nearly 85% of the families participating in the program were households led by a single parent.
In the past year, Family Promise has seen most of its participating households include two parents.
“Currently, we are dealing with four families and three of them have two parents,” she said.