HomeGoods, an off-price home décor store, will open a new location in the Mall at Johnson City, 2011 North Roan Street Suite M-3, on Thursday, Aug. 19.
In a press release, HomeGoods said it generally provides prices that are 20%-60% lower than full price retailers on comparable merchandise.
“Our amazing values, brand names and vast assortment make HomeGoods an exciting destination for shoppers,” John Ricciuti, President of HomeGoods, said in the press release. “With a large variety of merchandise from around the world, customers will always find thrilling values in our treasure hunt shopping experience. We are happy to provide Johnson City, TN with a new HomeGoods.”
HomeGoods merchandise departments include furniture, rugs, lighting, decorative accessories, kitchen and dining, bedding, bath, kids’ décor and toys, pet accessories, storage, workspace, outdoor, gourmet, wellness and more.
The grand opening of the Johnson City location will occur from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Aug. 19. The release said all stores, including the newest ones, have updated health and wellness practices to protect the wellbeing of customers and employees.
The store's regular hours will be 9:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sundays. Senior shopping hours will be 9-10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
In celebration of its new store location, HomeGoods will contribute to the Johnson City community by presenting a $10,000 donation to Family Promise of Greater Johnson City.
The mission of Family Promise of Greater Johnson City is to help homeless and low income families achieve sustainable independence.
HomeGoods operates more than 800 stores across the country and says it is the leading off-price retailer of apparel and home fashions in the U.S. and worldwide.