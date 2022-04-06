Holston Medical Group has named Dr. Cheryl Stanski, HMG's chief medical director of outreach and director of its surgery center, as its new vice president.

Stanski has been with HMG since 2001 and is a board-certified surgeon focusing on the surgical treatment of breast cancer and breast-related issues. Stanski will now serve as part of HMG's executive team and as a liaison to the group's president, personnel and the community.

“I want to thank Dr. Stanski for her dedicated service and commitment to the needs of our community over the past 21 years,” Dr. Scott Fowler, president and CEO of Holston Medical Group, said in a press release. “We are fortunate to have someone with Dr. Stanski’s skills, vision, and leadership serving as Vice President, helping guide Holston Medical Group as we continue to evolve to meet the needs of our community.”

