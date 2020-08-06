ELIZABETHTON — Incumbent John B. Holsclaw Jr. overcame a challenge from Carter County Commissioner Robert Acuff in the 4th District of the Tennessee House of Representatives on Thursday night.
In unofficial results, Holsclaw received 4,516 votes to 1,461 votes for Acuff in the Tennessee Republican Party Primary. Tim Lingefelt finished third with 448 votes.
In other primary results in Carter County, Bill Hagerty got the most votes for the U.S. Senate seat with 4,327 to 3,265 for Dr. Manny Sethi.
In the 1st Congressional District race in Carter County, Rusty Crowe led with 2,191. Timothy Hill finished second with 2,002.