Two newcomers win seats on city’s Board of Education
ELIZABETHTON — Because most of the incumbents were unopposed, there was not a lot of suspense in most of the local elections in Carter County on Tuesday.
One of the most watched races was the contest for city judge of Elizabethton, which featured two candidates who had both served as city judge for a part of this year. The unofficial final results gave the victory to Jason Holly with 2,827 votes. His opponent, Teresa Murray Smith had 2,043 votes.
The Elizabethton Board of Education was guaranteed to have two new members because Chairwoman Rita Booher and board member Grover May had chosen not to run. Incumbent Phil Isaacs did run for another term. Five candidates contested the three seats.
Newcomer Mike “Coach” Wilson led the way with 3,046 votes. Isaacs finished second and also won another term with 2,540 votes. Jamie Bass Schaff also won a seat with his third place finish and 2,143 votes. The other candidates were Gen Treadway with 1,900 votes and Jeffery R. Bohlke with 1,098 votes.
There was no suspense in the Elizabethton City Council race as the three incumbents up for reelection were unopposed. Reelected to new terms were Councilman Kim Birchfield with 3,310 votes; Mayor Curt Alexander with 3,232; votes and Councilman Jeff Treadway with 2,973 votes.
The city of Watauga had the same situation with its City Commission, as all three incumbents up for reelection were unopposed. In the final tabulation, Dennis Hicks had 105 votes, Richard Dale McCracken had 104 votes and Timothy Scott Peer had 85 votes.
There was also one seat on the Carter County Commission to fill the unexpired term of Ray Lyons, who resigned because of health problems. Daniel McInturff won the seat with 1,329 votes to 1,203 for Jimmy Pierce.
In races for the state legislature, 4th District incumbent Republican John B. Holsclaw Jr. won easily with 14,610 votes to 3,290 votes for Democrat challenger Bobby Patrick Harrell.