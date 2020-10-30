Tennesseans are now feeling more comfortable about holiday travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a recent AAA survey.
The survey indicated that 74% are concerned about traveling for Thanksgiving and Christmas, but nearly half of the respondents said they are “more comfortable traveling” now compared to the beginning of the pandemic.
Despite increasing infection numbers, 25% indicated plans to travel this holiday season. Nearly one in seven, 13%, have yet to decide if they will take a trip.
The majority of Tennesseans,75%, said they’re most comfortable traveling in their personal vehicle. Sixty percent said they’re still uncomfortable taking a commercial flight.
During an East Tennessee State University College of Public Health COVID-19 webinar, Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Office Medical Director Dr. David Kirschke said Tennesseans need to be very cautious if they plan to travel this holiday season.
He said holiday travel poses the risk of bringing together people who have traveled to other areas with higher infection rates.
“It’s really hard to say anything’s safe,” he said. “Obviously staying home, doing things virtually, having groceries delivered and all that is about as safe as you can get versus if you go to a big gathering ...”
Kirschke said it’s also important to consider the safety of immunocompromised family and friends.
“It’s going to be dangerous for them,” he said. “We would definitely recommend trying to be safe, especially around people who are high-risk.”
Kirschke pointed out that the White House Coronavirus task force says mitigation efforts to control community spread include mask-wearing, physical distancing, hand hygiene and “avoiding crowds in public and specifically, social gatherings in private.”
“The task force also recommends to limit large and small social gatherings and notes that transmission has been linked to home gatherings,” he said. “The task force asks people to remember that seemingly-uninfected family members and friends may be infected but asymptomatic.”
Anthony Norton of Bluff City said his family normally takes a beach trip over fall break, Thanksgiving or Christmas, but his family decided not to this year. He said his family of four canceled a trip to Myrtle Beach and a trip to Disney World.
“We pushed Disney back to Spring Break 2021, but even then we may not go due to underlying health conditions and the increasing number of positive cases,” he told the Press.