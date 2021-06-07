Holston Medical Group announced the opening of a new outpatient diagnostic imaging center in Johnson City on Monday at 3019 Peoples St., Suite 300.
According to a press release from HMG, it is the group's third diagnostic center, with other locations in Bristol and Kingsport. The center can conduct MRIs, CT scans, X-rays, mammography, ultrasounds, stress tests, nuclear medicine, echocardiograms and densitometry.
For more information or to schedule an appointment at HMG Outpatient Diagnostic Center at Johnson City, call 423-461-2150 or visit www.holstonmedicalgroup.com/.
The full press release can be read below:
Holston Medical Group (HMG) announced the opening of the brand new HMG Outpatient Diagnostic Center in Johnson City. Conveniently located at The Johnson City Center next to Hobby Lobby and At Home at 3019 Peoples Street, Suite 300, Johnson City, TN, this is HMG’s third diagnostic imaging office.
The Johnson City area now has a convenient and affordable choice for diagnostic imaging. With locations now in Bristol, Kingsport and Johnson City, patients can receive care in a state-of-the-art facility in their own backyard. The new Johnson City location provides effective, safe, and high-quality imaging including MRI, CT Scans, and more to aid in accurate medical decision-making for physicians and patients at a fraction of the price of hospital-owned diagnostics.
Additionally, as your health partner for life, HMG is dedicated to the physical, mental and financial well-being of every patient. That is why HMG offers patients the convenience of receiving one bill for every diagnostic “study,” or test, which includes the study and the reading by a radiologist – all on one bill. HMG also provides patients the added convenience of handling all insurance pre-authorizations, giving you peace of mind in knowing what your insurance will cover and what your financial obligation will be before a study is completed.
The following modalities are available in HMG’s Outpatient Diagnostic Center in Johnson City:
- MRI
- CT Scans
- X-Ray
- Mammography
- Ultrasound
- Stress Tests
- Nuclear Medicine
- Echocardiogram
- Densitometry
For more information or to schedule an appointment at HMG Outpatient Diagnostic Center at Johnson City, call 423-461-2150 or visit www.holstonmedicalgroup.com/.