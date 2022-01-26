Holsten Medical Group’s Dr. David Morin, HMG’s director of clinical research, has been named as board chair for the Association of Clinical Research Professionals, a non-profit organization that supports clinical research in more than 70 counties.
“It’s an honor to be asked to serve in this capacity,” Morin, who served as vice-chair of the board in 2021, said in a press release. “The team has their focus on the future of clinical research and workforce development. I look forward to working with the executive director, fellow trustees, the ACRP team and our membership to continue to promote and advance excellence in clinical research.”
Morin has served on multiple boards aimed at improving research quality, and previously served on the ACRP as treasurer, on the Certified Principal Investigator Committee, chair of the Awards and Recognition Committee and as liaison to the academy board. He also serves on the Governance and Finance Committee. While in those positions, Morin has assisted in developing several training programs for both research coordinators and investigators which are still used by the ACRP. He remains involved with training and educational aspects of the association.
He serves as director of HMG’s clinical research efforts, director of the Eastman high-risk disease management program and is a practicing healthcare provider.
Morin’s team was also selected by Pfizer to conduct COVID-19 vaccine studies in Bristol and Kingsport.
“Dr. Morin has time and time again proven to be an incredible asset to Holston Medical Group as a liaison to the larger clinical research community. He is an innovator and is always helping to push the field of medicine forward,” HMG President and CEO Dr. Scott Fowler said in a release. “From his dedication to his patients’ health to the larger role he plats to ensure people like us in eastern Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are represented appropriately in science, we’re proud to call him a member and leader at Holston Medical Group.”
FOR THE LATEST BREAKING NEWS AND UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE JOHNSON CITY PRESS APP