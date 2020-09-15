History Happy Hour presents 'Guerrilla Warfare in Appalachia'

History Happy Hour is online again in September, according to news release from the Heritage Alliance.
Speaker Gary Purchase will present “Guerrilla Warfare in Appalachia: Bushwhackers, Bandits, and Whacking People with a Stick.”
Purchase, a park ranger at the David Crockett Birthplace State Park, will discuss the role that guerrilla warfare has played in the region during different conflicts throughout U.S. history. His presentation will take place Thursday, Sept. 17 at 6:30 p.m.
The program will be offered through the Zoom platform and will also be streamed live on the Chester Inn’s Facebook page. Go to the Chester Inn Facebook page for the link to the meeting room and for the password to login. The program will begin online at 6:30 pm and participants can join the Zoom meeting or stream live on Facebook at that time. Participants who use Zoom are encouraged to keep their microphones muted.
For more information on the Chester Inn Museum, History Happy Hour, or the Heritage Alliance please call our office at 423.753.9580 or the Chester Inn Museum at 423.753.4580. You can also contact the organization via email at info@heritageall.org.
Additional information about the Heritage Alliance and its mission can be found online at www.heritageall.org.