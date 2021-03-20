On May 16, the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum will sponsor its Spring Excursion, a ride on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad through the majestic mountains and beautiful countryside of Western North Carolina from Bryson City to Nantahala Gorge.
This is a chance to enjoy a beautiful spring train excursion after a long, cold winter.
This one-day trip follows the route of the former Southern Railway’s Murphy Branch Line, established in 1891, with its 5% grade and many bridges. Much of the route hugs the banks of the Little Tennessee and Nantahala rivers. It crosses Fontana Lake on a trestle spanning 780 feet 100 feet above the lake.
Upon arrival in Bryson City, passengers will have time to choose from several restaurants in town and visit the many shops. Bryson City is only 10 miles from the famous Cherokee Indian Reservation.
All excursion ticket holders get complimentary admission to the Smoky Mountain Lionel Train Museum before boarding the train. The museum boasts a collection of 7,000 Lionel engines, cars and accessories and an impressive operating layout and children’s activity center.
As the excursion leaves Bryson City, guests will see the Great Smoky Mountains to the right of the train. The track travels through Bryson City. Rising to Fontana Lake, the train follows the Little Tennessee River, crosses the Fontana Lake Trestle, passes the Nantahala Outdoor Center and enters the breathtaking Nantahala Gorge, following the shore line of the exciting Nantahala River. There is a video clip online at wataugavalleynrhs.org. At the end of the gorge, it traces the tracks back to Bryson City.
Passengers may choose to ride in comfort in Tourist Coach and Open-Air Coach. All classes offer seating in vintage, restored passenger cars. Tourist Coach Class cars feature ceiling fans and windows that open and close for fresh air viewing and is heated. Open Coach Class is great for taking pictures and seeing the beautiful scenery.
Tickets cost $94 for adults and $75 for children between the ages of 2 and 12 and must be purchased by May 6. A boxed lunch may be purchased for $11. Tickets and more information are available at wataugavalleynrhs.org at the “Excursions” link.
