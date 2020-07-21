ELIZABETHTON — The History at Home programs are continuing to be offered at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park as the final days continue to tick off until school starts bacd in early August. History at Home features special programs presented by Sycamore Shoals Seasonal Interpretive Rangers Laura Ellis and Taylor Moorefield. These rangers will also lead guided tours through two of the satellite properties of the park: the Carter Mansion and Sabine Hill.
The park is complying with the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control to help contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). All guests must register in advance for the programs. Those who attend the programs are encouraged to bring masks and keep 6 feet apart from other guests.
There are fees for touring the Carter Mansion and Sabine Hill. The admission price for adults is $8. For students aged 17 to 7, the fee is $4. Admission is free for children under 7.
Guests may register online at: https://tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals.