ELIZABETHTON — The History at Home programs are continuing to be offered at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park as the final days continue to tick off until school starts bacd in early August.
History at Home features special programs presented by Sycamore Shoals Seasonal Interpretive Rangers Laura Ellis and Taylor Moorefield. These rangers will also lead guided tours through two of the satellite properties of the park: the Carter Mansion and Sabine Hill.
The park is complying with the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control to help contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). All guests must register in advance for the programs. Those who attend the programs are encouraged to bring masks and keep 6 feet apart from other guests.
There are fees for touring the Carter Mansion and Sabine Hill. The admission price for adults is $8. For students aged 17 to 7, the fee is $4. Admission is free for children under 7.
Guests may register online at: https://tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals.
The schedule for the remainder of the month is as follows:
Wednesday, July 22.
10:30 a.m.: “Music on the Frontier,” Seasonal Interpretive Ranger Taylor Moorefield will enable history to be heard through song. Taylor will play songs and tunes from the 18th century and discuss the ways the settlers made music, and the important role it played in their daily lives. Duration: 30 minutes.
11:30 a.m.: “Sabine Hill House Tour”. Sycamore Shoals staffer Chad Bogart will lead a tour of the Sabine Hill House and a discussion of the Taylor Family, who built the house right after the War of 1812. The family also led the settlement of Happy Valley. Those taking the tours will meet at Sabine Hill. Duration: 1 hour.
2 p.m. “Carter Mansion House Tour.” — Moorefield will lead a tour of the Carter Mansion, the oldest wood frame house in Tennessee. The house was built by Landon and Elizabeth Carter duding the 1770s. Duration: 1 hour.
Thursday, July 23
10:30 a.m.: “How to pack for an Adventure.” Basics and advanced backpacking tips as well as advice on often- forgotten items, things you don’t need and how to ensure you’re ready for your adventure in the woods.
Tips will be provided whether it is for a day or a week, from the minimalist approach all the way up to your own luxurious vacation in nature. All ages welcome. Meet at the Visitors Center lobby. Duration: 45 minutes to an hour.
11:30 a.m.: “Sabine Hill house tour,” Bogart leads another tour of Sabine Hill.
2 p.m.: “Carter Mansion house tour,” Moorefield leads another tour of the Carter Mansion.
Friday, July 24
11:30 a.m.: “Sabine Hill house tour,” Bogart leads another tour of Sabine Hill.
2 p.m.: “Carter Mansion house tour,” Moorefield leads another tour of the Carter Mansion.
6:30 p.m.: “Campfire Stories,” Moorfield and Ellis provide a night of historic stories, laughs and spooky tales told around the campfire. There will be benches to sit on and you can bring your own chair, if you prefer. Due to COVID-19, the park cannot serve marshmallows or S’mores this year, so make sure and eat before you come. The group will meet at the Longhunter Cabin, just below and to the left of Fort Watauga on the park grounds — look for the campfire. Bring an umbrella or raincoat in case of light rain – the program will be rescheduled if there is heavy rain or storms. All ages are welcome.
Saturday, July 25
10:30 a.m.: “Flintlock demo”. This has long been a favorite among little boys. The program includes a closer look at the flintlock rifle and the musket – the standard hunting tools and weapons of war during the Revolutionary War period. The program will teach the history of the weapons, the different types of forearms from the period, and see one fired. The group will meet in Fort Watauga. All ages welcome.
2 p.m.: “Carter Mansion house tour.” Moorefield will lead another tour of Carter Mansion.
Sunday, July 26
1 p.m.: “Carter Mansion house tour.” Moorefield will lead another tour of the Carter Mansion.
3 p.m.: “Sabine Hill house tour” Ellis will lead a tour of Sabine Hill.
Tuesday, July 28
11:30 a.m. Sabine Hill house tour.” Ellis will lead another tour of Sabine Hill.
2 p.m.: “Creek Crawl”, Ellis will host a “critter hunt” along the park’s riverside trail along the Watauga River. Teknnessee’s waterways are prime area for animals large and small two build their homes and hideouts.
Ellis will start the tour at the butterfly garden, under the field’s large poplar tree. Catching equipment will be provided and participants should be prepared to get wet. Children are welcome. Duration: 1 hour.
Wednesday, July 29.
10:30 a.m.: “Fifes and Drums — War Music and the Revolution.” Learn all about the fife and drum corps of the Revolutionary War — a vital part of coset battles during the time period. You will get to see authentic reproductions of rope-tension snare drums, fifes and brass drums. The group will gather at the Visitors Center. All ages are welcome.
11:30 a.m.: “Sabine Hill house tour,” Ellis will once again lead a tour of Sabine Hill.
2 p.m.: “Fort Watauga Tour”, Ellis will lead a detailed walk through the fort. She will discuss the earliest history of the land, the families who raised the walls and the Cherokee siege of the fort in June 1776. Ellis will also discuss the culture that surrounded the fort. The tour will start outside the fort’s main gate, located right behind the visitor’s center. The duration is 30 minutes.
2 p.m.: “Carter Mansion house tour”, Moorefield will lead another tour of the Carter Mansion.
Thursday, July 30.
10:30 a.m.: “Do Not Forget Your Knots”, Moorefield will demonstrate and discuss several useful knots for camping, shelter building, and utility uses. You will get a chance to learn and practice these knots if you choose. The group will meet in the visitor center lobby, then walk outside as a group, weather permitting. Otherwise, the program will be in the visitors center, Ages 10 and up.
11:30 a.m.: “Sabine Hill house tour. Ellis will lead another tour of the Sabine Hill House.
2 p.m.: Carter Mansion house tour. Moorefield will lead another tour of the Carter Mansion.
3 p.m.: “Food Through Time,” Ellis will be inside Fort Watauga’s second cabin, stirring up some history — food history, that is.
You are invited to join her inside the cabin as she explains how food was prepared and preserved in the 18th century, and the cultures that influenced today’s culinary favorites. Because of heath concerns, the guests will not be able to consume the food cooked in the demonstration, so be sure and eat before you come. Duration is 30 minutes.
Friday, July 31
10:30 a.m.: “Useful Plants of the Appalachians”, Moorefield will lead an easy hike along the park’s riverside walking trails. One the hike, the guests will identify and discuss over 20 plants, trees and flowers along the trail, and any edible and/or medicinal uses they offer. Traditional uses by the Cherokee and the settlers will also be discussed.
Plant lovers, history enthusiasts, and self-sufficiency buffs will enjoy the program. All ages are welcome. Guest should bring water and also comfortable waking shoes, and dress for the weather. Duration is 45 minutes to an hour.
2 p.m.: “Carter Mansion house tour,” Moorefield will lead another tour of the Carter Mansion.