ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is continuing its History at Home seasonal interpretive programs during the summer season. The programs are presented by Seasonal Interpretive Rangers Slade Nakoff and Matthew Simerly. The programs include short sessions on history of the region and also guided tours of two historic homes maintained by Sycamore Shoals. Those home are: the Carter Mansion, Tennessee’s oldest frame home, built in the 1770’s by John and Landon Carter; and Sabine Hill, one of the state’s best examples of Federalist architecture built by Mary Patton Taylor, the widow of Brigadier General Nathaniel Taylor immediately following the War of 1812.
Nakoff will lead the tours of the Carter Mansion on August 13, 15, 19, 21, 27 and 29. Simerly will lead tours of Sabine Hill on August 12, 14, 20, 22, 26, and 28. All tours take place at 1:30 p.m. The Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad St. Sabine Hill is located at 2328 W. G St. Both tours require preregistration, which can be done online at : www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals . Admission is $9 for adults, $5 for students 7-17, and children 6 and younger are admitted free.
The other seasonal programs and when they will take place are:
On Wednesday, August 11, at 10:30 a.m. Nakoff will present “tartan weaving”. He will create a tartan fabric on a floor loom, just as it would have been done during the 18th century. He will begin with a simple check and progress toward the more complex tartans.
Also on Aug. 11 at 2 p.m., Simerly will present “Inkle loom weaving”. Simerly will use the loom to weave a sash. He will show how early settlers weaved on the frontier and he will explain why weaving was an important skill for in the 18th century and still important today. Learn how to weave as a hobby or as a craft project. The class will begin in the visitors center and the duration of the class will be 30 minutes.
On Thursday, August 12 at 10:30 a.m. Simerly will present “meet a Continental soldier.” Simerly will discuss what life was like in General Washington’s army. He will discuss everyday life and duty in the camp and the hardships that common soldiers faced. He will explain the reasons for enlisting and what the soldiers were fighting for. Visitors will be able to handle the typical weapons and equipment that a common soldier would have used. The presentation will be inside Fort Watauga and the duration will be 30 minutes.
Also on Aug. 12 at 2 p.m., Nakoff will present “the colonial gunsmith”. Nakoff will demonstrate and describe the work of an 18th century gunsmith and the methods of the trade. The class will meet in the visitors center and duration will be 30 minutes.
On Friday, August 13 at 10:30 a.m. Nakoff will present “a shoemaker’s work”. Nakoff will demonstrate and describe the everyday work of an 18th century cobbler. The class will be inside the fort and the duration of the class will be 30 minutes.
Also on Aug. 13 at 2 p.m., Simerly will present “evolution of firearms”. Simerly will explain how firearms changed over time from Jamestown to Gettysburg. He will present a live musket fire and show how they were used in hunting and in war. The class will meet on the deck behind the visitors center, duration will be 20 minutes.
On Saturday, August 14 at 10:30 a.m. Simerly will present “chat with a longhunter”. He will explain why a longhunter would risk life and limb as he lived on the frontier for over a year at a time. Simerly will explain what a longhunter does and on a day-to_day business and the dangers he faces. Simerly will explain how longhunters opened up the lands beyond the Appalachian Mountains for settlers to follow in their footsteps. The program will be inside the fort and duration will be 30 minutes.
Also on Aug. 14 at 2 p.m., Nakoff will present “casting freedom”. He will show how bullets were cast. The class will be inside the fort and it will be 20 minutes in duration.
On Saturday, August 15 at 10:30 a.m., Nakoff will present “scrimshaw? What is that?” Nakoff will discuss the 18th century art of scrimshaw and its history. He will also demonstrate different techniques and methods. The class will meet inside the fort and duration will be 30 minutes.
Also on Aug. 15 at 2 p.m., Simerly will present “flint and steel fire starting”. He will show how to start a fire with flint and steel, which can be handy for backpackers and campers. Simerly will show how to start a fire quickly and easily. He will also show how to find fire tinder in the woods and how to keep an ember alive until you can build a fire from it. The duration of the class wii amount to 30 to 45 minutes.