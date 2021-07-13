ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is continuing its History at Home seasonal interpretive programs during the summer season. The programs are presented by Seasonal Interpretive Rangers Slade Nakoff and Matthew Simerly. The programs include short sessions on history of the region and also guided tours of two historic homes maintained by Sycamore Shoals. Those home are: the Carter Mansion, Tennessee’s oldest frame home, built in the 1770’s by John and Landon Carter; and Sabine Hill, one of the state’s best examples of Federalist architecture built by Mary Patton Taylor, the widow of Brigadier General Nathaniel Taylor immediately following the War of 1812.
Nakoff will lead the tours of the Carter Mansion on July 16, 18, 22, 24, and 30. Simerly will lead tours of Sabine Hill on July 17, 23, 25, 29, and 31. All tours take place at 1:30 p.m. The Carter Mansion is located at 1031 Broad St. Sabine Hill is located at 2328 W. G St. Both tours require preregistration, which can be done online at : www.tnstateparks.com/parks/events/sycamore-shoals . Admission is $9 for adults, $5 for students 7-17, and children 6 and younger are admitted free.
The other seasonal programs and when they will take place are:
Wednesday, July 14 at 2 p.m.: “Starting a Fire with Flint and Steel” with Simerly. He will show how to make a fire quickly and easily. A handy skill for backpackers and hikers. He will show where to find fire tinder in the woods and how to keep an ember alive until you can build a fire from it.
Thursday, July 15 at 10:30 a.m.: “Evolution of Firearms” with Simerly. He will show types of guns that the pilgrims carried, up dot the guns used in the Civil War. Simerly will explain how firearms changed over time from Jamestown to Gettysburg. The program includes the live firing of a musket. Simerly will also show they work and the history behind them. The program will begin on the deck outside the Visitors Center. The program takes 20 minutes.
Friday, July 16 at 2 p.m.: Simerly will present “Meet with a Continental Soldier”. Simerly will present a program on life in Washington’s army. He will discuss everyday life and duty in camp and the hardships that a common soldier faced, and why he enlisted and fought. He will also show the weapons and equipment that a common soldier would have used. The program will be presented inside Fort Watauga. The duration is 30 minutes.
Saturday, July 17 at 10:30 a.m.: “Kid’s Militia”. Simerly will lead this fun, hands-on activity for children, aged 5-12. Children will meet at the fort, where Simerly will tell them about the role the militia played in the Revolutionary War. He then will lead them through the basic drills that a militia man would do throughout his day. The program duration is 30 minutes.
On Sunday, July 18 at 2 p.m. Simerly will present “Chat with a Longhunter”. Hunter will explain why a longhunter would risk life and limb on the frontier, hunting for over a year at a time away from home. He will explain about what he does daily as he tells about the dangers that he would face. He describes how longhunters opened up the lands beyond the Appalachian Mountains so the settlers could follow in their footsteps. Simerly will present it inside the fort. The duration will be 30 minutes.