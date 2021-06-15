ELIZABETHTON — Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park is continuing its series of History at Home presentation by Seasonal Interpretive Rangers Slade Nakoff and Matthew Simerly.
The programs for Wednesday, June 16, include “The Art of Engraving” with Nakoff at 10:30 a.m. He will demonstrate how engraving would have been done in the 18th century, as well as a few modern adaptations. The presentation will be 30 minutes long and the group will meet in the visitors center.
At 2 p.m., Simerly will present “Inkle Loom Weaving.” He will show how an Inkle Loom was used to weave a sash. Simerly will show how early settlers weaved on the frontier. He will demonstrate why weaving is an important skill for people from the 18th century to the present day. He will show how to weave as a hobby or as a craft project. The presentation will be 30 minutes long and the group will meet in the visitors center.
On Thursday, June 17, Simerly will lead “Chat With a Longhunter” at 10:30 a.m. He will pose as a longhunter and explain why he would risk life and limb beyond the frontier while hunting for over a year at a time. Simerly’s character will explain what he does day to day and the dangers that he faces. Learn how the longhunters opened up the lands beyond the Appalachian Mountains for the settlers to follow in their footsteps. The presentation is 30 minutes long and will be held inside the fort.
At 2 p.m,. Nakoff will present “A Shoemaker’s Work.” There were not any Nikes during the 18th century but there were buckles. Nakoff will describe the everyday work of a cobbler during the 18th century as he begins work on a pair of shoes. The presentation is 30 minutes long and will be held inside the fort. The program will be presented again on Friday, June 25, at 2 p.m.
On Friday, June 18, at 10:30 a.m., Nakoff will present “The Dye Pot.” Up until recent times most colors were created using natural substances. Nakoff will demonstrate how local plants can be used to create various colors of dye. The presentation is 30 minutes long and will be held inside the fort.
At 2 p.m., Simerly will present “Flint and Steel Fire Starting.” He will show how to start a fire with flint and steel, handy for modern hikers and backpackers. Simerly shows how to make such a fire quickly and easily. He will also show where to find fire tinder in the woods and how to keep an ember alive until you can build a fire from it. The class will be 30-45 minutes long. The program will be presented again on Wednesday, June 23, at 10:30 a.m.
On Saturday, June 19, at 10:30 a.m., Simerly will present “Candle Dipping.” Having light in the dark is universal for all people from past to present, rich or poor, as we all like to be able to see after the sun goes down. Before people had electric lights, candles were the main source of illumination. Simerly will be making candles. The program will take place inside the fort and is aimed at children aged 6-12, but all are welcome to sign up. Another presentation will be held on Friday, June 25, at 10:30 a.m.
At 2 p.m., Nakoff will present “Working Leather.” Nakoff demonstrates and discusses the leather working trade during the 18th century while creating a Scottish sporran fit for a Jacobite. The presentation is 30 minutes long and will meet at the visitors center.
On Sunday, June 20, at 10:30 a.m., Nakoff will present “Fire Starting.” Nakoff will demonstrate various ways of building fires as well as common practices during the 18th century. The presentation will be 30 minutes long and takes place at Fort Watauga.
At 2 p.m., Simerly will present “Rope Making the Fun Way.” There are 1,001 ways rope can be used today, from jumping rope to pitching a tent. In the 18th century, rope was just as important, if not more so. Out on the rear patio of the vistiors center, Simerly will show how people made rope back in the 1700s and help you make your own jump rope. This program is aimed at children aged 6-12, but all are welcome to sign up. The class will be presented agiain on Thursday, June 24, at 2 p.m.
On Wednesday, June 23, at 2 p.m., Nakoff will present “Music of the 18th Century.” He will lead an excursion throughout the 18th century, meandering through typical 18th century songs that were typical of the 18th century musical taste. The presentation is 25 minutes long and the group will meet at the visitors center.
On Thursday, June 24, at 10:30 a.m. Nakoff will present “The Everyday Apprentice.” The role of an apprentice in the 18th century was a hard one. Nakoff will describe the everyday life of an apprentice and their trials and tribulations. The presentation is 30 minutes long and will meet at the visitors center.