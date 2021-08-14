ELIZABETHTON — Seasonal Interpretive Rangers Slade Nakoff and Matthew Simerly will be continuing their History at Home programs next week at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park.
On Wednesday, August 18, at 10:30 a.m. Simerly will present “flint and steel fire starting. He will show how to start a fire quickly and easily with flint and steel, which is helpful for backpackers and hikers. Simerly will also show where to find fire tinder in the woods and how to keep an ember alive until you can build a fire from it. The program takes 30 to 45 minutes.
Also on Wednesday at 2 p.m., Nakoff will present “firearms of the 18th century.” He will demonstrate how firearms of the 18th century function and tell about their construction. The class will meet at the visitor’s center. The duration of the class is 20 minutes.
On Thursday, August 19, at 10:30 a.m., Nakoff will present “a shoemaker’s work.” He will demonstrate and describe the everyday work of a cobble during the 18th century. This event will be held inside the fort. The duration of the class is 30 minutes.
Also on Thursday at 2 p.m. Simerly will present “evolution of firearms.” He will take a look through time and discuss the type of guns that the pilgrims carried, to those weapons used in the Civil War. Simerly will explain how firearms change over time from Jamestown to Gettysburg. There will also be a live musket firing, learn how they work and discover some of the history behind them. The class will meet on the deck outside the visitors center. The duration of the class will be 20 minutes.
On Friday, August 20 at 10:30 a.m. Simerly will present “meet with a Continental soldier”. Simerly will introduce a Continental soldier and discuss what life was like inside Washington’s army. He will discuss everyday life and duties in camp and the hardships that a common soldier would have faced. He will also discuss the reasons a Continental soldier would have enlisted and what he was fighting for. There will also be the army to handle weapons and equipment that a common soldier would have used. The duration of the class is 30 minutes.
Also on Friday, at 2 p.m. Nakoff will present “bread from the fire”. He will discuss 18th century bread. Nakoff will be at the earthen oven inside the fort to describe the daily work of an 18th century baker. The class is 25 minutes long. The items baked are not for public consumption.
On Saturday, August 21 at 10:30 a.m., Nakoff will present “tartan weaving”. He will create tartan fabric on a floor loom, just as it would have been done during the 18th century. He will begin with a simple check and progress towards more complex tartans.
Also on Saturday at 2 p.m. Simerly will present “kid’s militia”, a fun activity for children aged 5 to 12. Everyone will meet in the fort, where they will learn about the role militia units played in the Revolutionary War. The group will then go through the basic drill a militiaman would learn. The program is about 30 minutes long.
On Sunday, August 22, at 10:30 a.m., Simerly will present “chat with a longhunter. He will tell why he would risk life and limb living on the frontier, hunting for over a year at a time. He will explain what he does daily and the dangers he faces. The program will explain how longhunters opened up the lands beyond the Appalachian Mountains for settler to follow in their footsteps. The class is 30 minutes long.
Also on Sunday at 2 p.m., Nakoff will present “the colonial gunsmith”. He will demonstrate and describe the work of an 18th century gunsmith, along with the methods of the trade. The class will meet in the visitor’s center and will be 30 minutes long.