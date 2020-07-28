ELIZABETHTON — The annual seasonal interpretive programs at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park has been presented during a trying time of pandemic, social distancing and cancellation of “Liberty!”, the state’s official outdoor drama.
Through it all, the park’s seasonal interpretive rangers, Laura Ellis and Taylor Moorefield have soldiered on, providing visitors eta the park with informative programs and guided tours of the park’s two historic residences, the Carter Masion and Sabine Hill.
In keeping with the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control, the park has provided the interpretive programs for goups of 10 or less. To ensure that number is not exceeded, the park requires that all attendees to the programs must register in advance with the Tennessee State Parks System. Guests are requested to wear face masks and remain 6 feet from other guests at the presentations.
Registration may be done online at: https://tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals or by calling 423-543-5808.
The programs scheduled for the first part of August are as follows:
Saturday, Aug. 1.
10:30 a.m.: “Music on the Frontier”, Ranger Taylor Moorefield will help history come alive through song. Moorefield will play songs and tunes from the 18th century and discuss the ways the settlers made music and the important role it played in their daily lives. The group will meet at the Visitors Center. Duration, 30 minutes.
11:30 a.m.: “Sabine Hill house tour”, Ranger Laura Ellis will lead a tour of Sabine Hill, the house built by the Taylor Family immediately after the War of 1812. The Taylors provided generations of local, state an national leaders and were among the founders of Happy Valley.The group will meet at Sabine Hill. Duration is 1 hour.
2 p.m.: “Carter Mansion house tour”, Moorefield will lead a tour of the Carter Mansion, Tennessee’s oldest wood frame house. It was built in the 1770’s by Landon and Elizabeth Carter, for whom Carter County and Elizabethton are named. The group meets at the Carter Mansion. Duration is 1 hour.
Sunday, Aug. 2:
1:30 p.m.: Moorefield leads another tour of the Carter Mansion.
3 p.m.: Ellis leads another tour of Sabine Hill.
Wednesday, Aug. 5:
10:30 a.m.: “Basic and Advanced Fire Starting”, Moorefield provides a thorough discussion of building fires for hikes or camping. Topics will include safety, fire structures, gathering tinder and kindling, making fire in rain or snow, natural fire starters from bark and tree sap, fire by friction, flint and steel, as well as modern methods like flint and steel plus modern methods with lighters, ferro rods, batteries, trioxane, and more. Topics and difficulty level will be based on experience level of attendees. All ages welcome. The group will meet at the Longhunters Cabin, directly below and two the left of Fort Watauga in the pine forest. Duration 1 hour.
11:30 a.m.: “Sabine Hill house tour”, Ellis will lead another tour of Sabine Hill.
2 p.m.: “Carter Mansion house tour,” Moorefield leads another tour of the Carter Mansion.
2:30 p.m.: “Food through Time”, Ellis will be in the second cabin inside Fort Watauga, stirring up some history - food history that is. She will describe how food was prepared and preserved in the 18th century and the cultures that influenced today’s culinary favorites. The food prepared will not be provided for human consumption, so eat before you come to the program.
Thursday, Aug. 6.
10:30 a.m.: “Colonial Men’s Etiquette”, Moorefield will be in the Visitors Center for a look at how men were expected to behave in the 1800’s. From high society manners to fashion, to Cherokee culture and trends, all manner of etiquette will be explored. Duration 30 to 45 minutes.
11:30 a.m.: “Sabine Hill house tour”, Ellis will lead another tour of Sabine Hill.
2 p.m.: “Carter Mansion house tour”, Moorefie3led leads another tour of the the Carter Mansion.
3 p.m.: “Women on the Frontier”, Ellis will hold a casual discussion about the daily lifestyle of upperclass women and the working housewives of the 18th century Southern frontier. The discussion will include women’s clothing, etiquette and daily chores. The program will be presented in the second cabin inside Fort Watauga. Due to CDC guidelines, this program is limited to five people. Duration 30 minutes.
Friday, Aug. 7.
10:30 a.m.: “18th Century Coffee”, This program provides insight into the origins of coffee and idts present on the 18th century frontier. All ages welcome. Meet at Fort Watauga. Duration 30 minutes.
11:30 a.m.: “Sabine Hill house tour”, Ellis leads another tour of Sabine Hill.
2 p.m.: “Carter Mansion house tour”, Moorefield liads another tour of the Carter Mansion.
2:30 p.m.: “Creek Crawl”, Ellis will lead a “critter hunt” along the trail. Tennessee’s waterways are prime for animals large and small to build their home and hideouts. The group will meet at the butterfly garden. Catching equipment will be provided. Participants should be prepared to get wet. Children are welcome. Duration 1 hour.
Saturday, Aug. 8.
10:30 a.m.: “Useful Plants of Appalachia”, Moodrefield will lead a hike along the riverside trail, where the group will identify and discuss many plants, trees and flowers along the trail, along with any edible and/or medicinal uses they offer. Traditional uses by Cherokee and settlers will also be discussed. Plant lovers, history enthusiasts, and self-sufficiency buffs should enjoy this program. All ages are welcome. Bring water and dress for the weather. Meet at Fort Watauga. Duration 45 minutes to 1 hour.
11:30 p.m.: “Sabine Hill house tour”, Ellis will lead another tour of Sabine Hill.
2 p.m.: “Carter Mansion house tour”, Moorefield will lead another tour of the Carter Mansion.
3 p.m.: “Let the Colonial Games Begin”, In the 18th century, children invented many of their games. Ellis will bring these games to the 21st century in the field by the butterfly garden.. Bring the children, set up a picnic and enjoy the day watching or participating in colonial games. Duration, 1 hour.
Sunday, Aug. 9.
1:30 p.m.: “Carter Mansion house tour”, Moorefield will lead another tour of the Carter Mansion.
3 p.m.: “Sabine Hill house tour”, Ellis will lead another tour of Sabine Hill.
ELIZABETHTON — The annual seasonal interpretive programs at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park has been presented during a trying time of pandemic, social distancing and cancellation of “Liberty!”, the state’s official outdoor drama.
Through it all, the park’s seasonal interpretive rangers, Laura Ellis and Taylor Moorefield have soldiered on, providing visitors eta the park with informative programs and guided tours of the park’s two historic residences, the Carter Masion and Sabine Hill.
In keeping with the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control, the park has provided the interpretive programs for goups of 10 or less. To ensure that number is not exceeded, the park requires that all attendees to the programs must register in advance with the Tennessee State Parks System. Guests are requested to wear face masks and remain 6 feet from other guests at the presentations.
Registration may be done online at: https://tnstateparks.com/parks/sycamore-shoals or by calling 423-543-5808.
The programs scheduled for the first part of August are as follows:
Saturday, Aug. 1.
10:30 a.m.: “Music on the Frontier”, Ranger Taylor Moorefield will help history come alive through song. Moorefield will play songs and tunes from the 18th century and discuss the ways the settlers made music and the important role it played in their daily lives. The group will meet at the Visitors Center. Duration, 30 minutes.
11:30 a.m.: “Sabine Hill house tour”, Ranger Laura Ellis will lead a tour of Sabine Hill, the house built by the Taylor Family immediately after the War of 1812. The Taylors provided generations of local, state an national leaders and were among the founders of Happy Valley.The group will meet at Sabine Hill. Duration is 1 hour.
2 p.m.: “Carter Mansion house tour”, Moorefield will lead a tour of the Carter Mansion, Tennessee’s oldest wood frame house. It was built in the 1770’s by Landon and Elizabeth Carter, for whom Carter County and Elizabethton are named. The group meets at the Carter Mansion. Duration is 1 hour.
Sunday, Aug. 2:
1:30 p.m.: Moorefield leads another tour of the Carter Mansion.
3 p.m.: Ellis leads another tour of Sabine Hill.
Wednesday, Aug. 5:
10:30 a.m.: “Basic and Advanced Fire Starting”, Moorefield provides a thorough discussion of building fires for hikes or camping. Topics will include safety, fire structures, gathering tinder and kindling, making fire in rain or snow, natural fire starters from bark and tree sap, fire by friction, flint and steel, as well as modern methods like flint and steel plus modern methods with lighters, ferro rods, batteries, trioxane, and more. Topics and difficulty level will be based on experience level of attendees. All ages welcome. The group will meet at the Longhunters Cabin, directly below and two the left of Fort Watauga in the pine forest. Duration 1 hour.
11:30 a.m.: “Sabine Hill house tour”, Ellis will lead another tour of Sabine Hill.
2 p.m.: “Carter Mansion house tour,” Moorefield leads another tour of the Carter Mansion.
2:30 p.m.: “Food through Time”, Ellis will be in the second cabin inside Fort Watauga, stirring up some history - food history that is. She will describe how food was prepared and preserved in the 18th century and the cultures that influenced today’s culinary favorites. The food prepared will not be provided for human consumption, so eat before you come to the program.
Thursday, Aug. 6.
10:30 a.m.: “Colonial Men’s Etiquette”, Moorefield will be in the Visitors Center for a look at how men were expected to behave in the 1800’s. From high society manners to fashion, to Cherokee culture and trends, all manner of etiquette will be explored. Duration 30 to 45 minutes.
11:30 a.m.: “Sabine Hill house tour”, Ellis will lead another tour of Sabine Hill.
2 p.m.: “Carter Mansion house tour”, Moorefie3led leads another tour of the the Carter Mansion.
3 p.m.: “Women on the Frontier”, Ellis will hold a casual discussion about the daily lifestyle of upperclass women and the working housewives of the 18th century Southern frontier. The discussion will include women’s clothing, etiquette and daily chores. The program will be presented in the second cabin inside Fort Watauga. Due to CDC guidelines, this program is limited to five people. Duration 30 minutes.
Friday, Aug. 7.
10:30 a.m.: “18th Century Coffee”, This program provides insight into the origins of coffee and idts present on the 18th century frontier. All ages welcome. Meet at Fort Watauga. Duration 30 minutes.
11:30 a.m.: “Sabine Hill house tour”, Ellis leads another tour of Sabine Hill.
2 p.m.: “Carter Mansion house tour”, Moorefield liads another tour of the Carter Mansion.
2:30 p.m.: “Creek Crawl”, Ellis will lead a “critter hunt” along the trail. Tennessee’s waterways are prime for animals large and small to build their home and hideouts. The group will meet at the butterfly garden. Catching equipment will be provided. Participants should be prepared to get wet. Children are welcome. Duration 1 hour.
Saturday, Aug. 8.
10:30 a.m.: “Useful Plants of Appalachia”, Moodrefield will lead a hike along the riverside trail, where the group will identify and discuss many plants, trees and flowers along the trail, along with any edible and/or medicinal uses they offer. Traditional uses by Cherokee and settlers will also be discussed. Plant lovers, history enthusiasts, and self-sufficiency buffs should enjoy this program. All ages are welcome. Bring water and dress for the weather. Meet at Fort Watauga. Duration 45 minutes to 1 hour.
11:30 p.m.: “Sabine Hill house tour”, Ellis will lead another tour of Sabine Hill.
2 p.m.: “Carter Mansion house tour”, Moorefield will lead another tour of the Carter Mansion.
3 p.m.: “Let the Colonial Games Begin”, In the 18th century, children invented many of their games. Ellis will bring these games to the 21st century in the field by the butterfly garden.. Bring the children, set up a picnic and enjoy the day watching or participating in colonial games. Duration, 1 hour.
Sunday, Aug. 9.
1:30 p.m.: “Carter Mansion house tour”, Moorefield will lead another tour of the Carter Mansion.
3 p.m.: “Sabine Hill house tour”, Ellis will lead another tour of Sabine Hill.