A historic copy of Washington County’s first property records is being returned to Jonesborough.
The Tennessee secretary of state’s office said this week it is returning an irreplaceable copy of Washington County’s first property deed book, known as “Deed Book A.” The document was sent to Nashville in 1897 as part of the county’s contribution to the Tennessee Centennial and International Exposition.
“We are excited that it is coming back,” Washington County Archivist Ned Irwin said Tuesday.
Plans are being made for Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett to deliver the copy of Deed Book A to the Washington County Courthouse on June 1, which will also mark the 224th anniversary of Tennessee’s statehood.
Deed Book A recorded the first land purchase made in what would eventually become Tennessee. That transaction, dated March 19, 1775, was between Watauga and Nolichucky settlement leaders and Cherokee chiefs.
The copy of the deed book was later moved to the Tennessee State Library and Archives in Nashville, which is overseen by Hargett. Washington County officials and state lawmakers have lobbied for a return of the document.
Officials with the Tennessee archives have been reluctant to do so, arguing that it is a state record. Lauren Topping, the assistant general counsel for Hargett, sent county officials a letter early last year asserting state ownership of the deed book.
“In short, our position is that the item in the State Library and Archives Collection is a state record, not a county record as Washington County has claimed; and thus, should remain at the State Library and Archives,” Topping wrote to Washington County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson in February 2020.
It was the same argument that Hargett’s staff made in February when state Rep. Rebecca Alexander, R-Jonesborough, and state Sens. Rusty Crowe, R-Johnson City, and Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, met with the secretary of state to request the deed book be returned to Jonesborough.
Every state legislator representing Northeast Tennessee signed a letter earlier this year asking that the deed book be returned.
Meanwhile, Washington County and state archivists agreed that the document in question was a copy of Washington County’s original Deed Book A, which chronicled records between 1775 and 1782 that were later transcribed into new volumes sometime in the 1830s.
The copy of Deed Book A in Nashville contains the first 178 transcribed pages (copied as 493 pages) of the document. The remaining transcription pages of Deed Book A (pages 179-320) remain stored in the county’s Register of Deeds office in the historic Washington County Courthouse.
Both the county and state also acknowledged that the transcription work was supervised by a Jonesborough resident named Nathan Shipley. The two sides differed on the official title and duties that Shipley carried at the time of the transcription.
State archivists contended that Shiplely was a state employee, who served as a land commissioner and was acting as such to fulfill requirements of a 1806 state law asking for copies of North Carolina land grants. They say this makes the copy of Deed Book A state record.
Irwin rebuked that claim, and said that at the time of the transcription, Shipley was serving as a Washington County justice of the peace and a land surveyor.
He also noted Shipley was not appointed land commissioner for Tennessee until 1815, more than eight years after the copies of the land grants were supposed to be filed in Nashville.
Irwin said Hargett decided to return the deed book copy to Washington County after “taking a fresh look at the facts.” He said Hargett realized that Deed Book A and Deed Book B stored in the county’s courthouse are essentially two halves of a single document.
“Locally, it took a team to get this book returned, and in our public officials and every private individual who helped and supported the effort, we had the greatest team one could have,” Irwin said. “I especially want to thank Mayor Joe Grandy, who made this a personal priority, and County Attorney Allyson Wilkinson and my archives associate Donna Cox Briggs, who were invaluable.