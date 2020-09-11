Jaime Velasco wants to bless the community — particularly the Hispanic community he’s a part of.
As pastor at Casa de Restauración, a Hispanic church in Johnson City, Velasco saw the impact the novel coronavirus pandemic has had on the Hispanic community first-hand, and mobilized his church to do what he can to help. In March, when job losses began to mount, Velasco and Casa de Restauración — which translates to House of Restoration — began providing meals for those in need every month.
Velasco and the church, which is part of the Holston Baptist Association, are now partnering with the Tennessee Department of Health’s Office of Minority Health and Disparities Elimination to bring a drive-thru testing site to Johnson City this weekend — an event two months in the making.
“We are here to serve the Hispanic community, and I was wondering about the possibility to have this event among the Hispanic community — not just in Johnson City but in Erwin, Kingsport, Bristol, Unicoi,” Velasco said. “We were working on that project and praying for it, and finally we decided that this coming Saturday from 4-7 p.m., we are going to have people from Nashville and the Department of Health and (East Tennessee State University) to help us and bless us with COVID-19 tests for the Hispanic population.”
“Although our main goal is to preach the Bible, preach the gospel, we are here to serve the Hispanic community — not just preaching, but in this case blessing the people and trying to educate people about the importance of their responsibility to be healthy,” Velasco said.
Across the country, Hispanic populations have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19 because of a number of factors, such as work circumstances, living conditions and a lack of access to health care, which can lead to higher rates of chronic illness, according to an article posted on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s website.
In Tennessee, about 5.7% of the population identifies as Hispanic or Latino, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, yet they account for around 14% of the state’s COVID-19 infections, with 21% of infections still unattributed by race.
Angie Allen, director of the state’s Office of Rural Health, said that’s exactly why the department wants to bring these testing events to more vulnerable populations across the state.
“Particularly what we’re doing with these drive-thru events, is we’re wanting to enhance access to COVID-19 testing for the minority and vulnerable populations located in rural areas of this state,” Allen said.
Allen said those living in rural communities — and particularly minority populations — can face significant barriers to care, including transportation, a lack of insurance, lack of access to testing and difficulty getting time off work to get tested.
“With rural alone, those disparities exist but with the minority population in rural (communities), it’s twice as bad,” Allen said. “This is one way that we’re trying to address those disparities.”
Velasco said he’s unsure how many people will attend, but said they hoped to reach the most people possible. Regardless of the turnout, Velasco said he’s excited and looking forward to Saturday so long as the weather cooperates.
“I’m so excited, and I hope that the weather will be with us this Saturday — I hope it’s not raining. That’s my only concern,” he said. “We trust in God that everything will be OK.”
The event will be held this Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at 200 High Point Drive. Allen said the church was initially going to host the event, but due to expected volume the event has been moved to an adjacent parking lot. The testing is free, and does not require an appointment or for anyone to be symptomatic. The event, while targeted at the Hispanic population in Northeast Tennessee, is open to anyone needing or wanting a test.
“We want to take care of the health of the Hispanic community,” Velasco said.