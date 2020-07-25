Hilltoppers returning to renovated library

Science Hill’s library received a renovation over the summer, transforming the space into a modern media center.
In addition to new carpet, paint and furniture, the library was rearranged to better serve students and staff. The circulation desk has been relocated to the window area which will allow for observation of the entire library. There are also multiple mobile charging stations throughout the library for cell phones, laptops and other devices.
“We are extremely excited to open our renovated Hilltopper library to staff and students for the upcoming school year,” Science Hill Principal Todd Barnett said.
From a variety of sources including staff and students, the design team at Inspire and our very own Maintenance Department have reimagined and redeveloped this space to provide a flexible working and learning environment for students as well as a comfortable setting to host meetings and professional development for staff.
“We feel like our library as a central source of information and research will further enhance our students’ ability to get the most out of their time at Science Hill.”
The flexible space has tables on castors that can be easily moved and new chairs that are more comfortable and can be stacked to free up space. The renovation also included two conference spaces including a glassed conference area that will allow for small group meetings and conferences.
Science Hill media center specialist Tracy Hoilman said that he is excited about the new space.
“Having a flexible space will be a great asset for our school library,” Hoilman said. “When restrictions allow, we can welcome a larger number of students or classes to use the space for a variety of learning experiences. The floor plan can be reconfigured easily for guest speakers, class presentations, workgroups, meetings, research, or quiet reading in the new “soft-seating” areas. It’s so exciting to think of how our students, faculty, and staff will utilize this new space. Not only is our library beautiful and welcoming, but it is also a space for creativity and enjoyment.”
Contributed to the Press