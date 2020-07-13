State Rep. Timothy Hill, R-Blountville, is one of 16 Republicans on the Aug. 6 ballot vying for Tennessee’s 1st District seat in Congress.
Hill describes himself as “a small business owner and dedicated family man.” He is a seventh generation East Tennessean, and he and his wife, Charity, live in Blountville with their two sons and their bulldog, Winston.
He currently represents the 3rd District in the state House of Representatives.
What skills or experience do you have that makes you uniquely qualified to represent the 1st District in Congress?
As a small business owner I know how jobs are created here in Tennessee. As a state representative I have an unmatched record as a conservative champion, fighting for our pro-life, pro-gun and pro-Trump values.
What are the economic issues you plan to make top priorities if elected to Congress?
Supporting President Trump's agenda, cutting taxes on hardworking Americans, and cutting burdensome rules and regulations on our businesses.
Will you be able to put partisanship aside to best serve all of your constituents?
I believe our district will be best served by a congressman who stands up for our conservative principles no matter the consequence.
How important is it to you to see tax dollars returned to the 1st District in the form of federal grants and programs?
If there is funding to be had, it is critical that our district get its fair share and I intend to advocate for it tirelessly.
What do you believe is the No. 1 job of a congressman?
Representing the views, values and priorities of the people of the district and advocating for constituents who need help from the federal government.