ELIZABETHTON — After a two-day trial, a Carter County Criminal Court jury found Joshua Hill, 39, of Roan Mountain guilty on Thursday on all counts in a rape case. The jury found Hill guilty of two counts of aggravated rape and one count of sexual battery. Judge Lisa Rice scheduled a sentencing hearing for Hill on Dec. 13.
In a press release, the Carter County Sheriff’s Department said Hill was charged in May 2019, after deputies received a report of rape from a juvenile victim. The sheriff’s department said a search of his residence resulted in the recovery of corroborating evidence. Hill was indicted by a Carter County grand jury and prosecutors with the 1st Judicial District Attorney General’s Office brought the case to trial.
“We’re glad to see justice served in this case,” Carter County Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said. “It’s horrible what happened to this victim. I’m proud of the work our investigators did and thankful that our friends at the district attorney’s office were able to bring about this result.”
After the court’s verdict, Hill’s bond was revoked, and he was taken into custody. He is being held in the Carter County Detention Center until his sentencing hearing on December 13.