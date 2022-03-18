ELIZABETHTON — Lots of Carter County commuters to Johnson City were surprised Friday morning when they learned they would have to detour off Tenn. Highway 67 as they passed the Elizabethton Golf Course.
Instead of heading straight to Johnson City, all the commuters were directed onto alternate routes, including the Milligan Highway (Tenn. Highway 359) and the Glantztoff Highway (Tenn. Highway 91).
Mark Nagi, community relations officer for the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s Region 1, said eastbound lanes of Tenn. 67 will remain open.
The TDOT traffic alert said the detour was set in place so TDOT road crews could “perform repairs to a depression in the roadway.” Due to the uncertainty of the scope of the work needed, an anticipated reopening date is not known.” The alert concluded by saying “motorists are advised to use extreme caution, as workers will be present.”
Nagi said that “cracking is seen across both westbound travel lanes, with the main part on the far right lane.” He said the depression is on the part of the highway in Carter County and is about two-tenths mile from the Washington County line.