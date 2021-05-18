ELIZABETHTON — Several Elizabethton High School students have learned a lot about proper weight lifting techniques and also the effective ways to operate exercise equipment during their time in teacher Jordy Harrison’s strength and conditioning classes.
Now, the students are prepared to use their knowledge to help several adults enrolled in a substance abuse rehabilitation program called Recovery Soldiers Ministry.
The program is a residential recovery program in Elizabethton.
One thing the men have wanted is to strengthen their bodies while they are recovering from their addictions. The men managed to collect an assortment of cast-off barbells and other weights and old exercise equipment over the years. Harrison said the equipment had been around since the program started. Because there was no exercise building in which to store the equipment, it was left in the yard, rusting and getting dirty.
The high school students, used to the quality equipment they used in their classes, discussed the state of the men’s equipment.
“I saw where one guy lifted a barbell and water ran out that had been inside it,” the student said.
Many of the students said they felt a personal connection with the men trying to recover from addiction. One student said his father had been addicted to drugs and said it ruined his dad’s relationship with him, his sister and his mother. Another student said his father was in law enforcement and had worked in drug enforcement.
The students were pleased when the Recovery Soldiers Ministry raised funds for a new but tiny 30-foot by 16-foot room. One problem was that the room had a ceiling that was only 7 feet high in one section and only 6 feet in another. The ministry leaders were not knowledgeable about strength and conditioning. They needed help in planning and designing the most efficient and effective use of the limited space in the exercise room.
That was an area where the high school students could help the ministry. But they realize they are still learning and sought the help of industry experts like David Ball from Legend Fitness and Mike Nease from Dynabody.
The students are learning how to determine needs; plan and design functional spaces and research and evaluate equipment.
The students hope to offer advice to the program and possibly help with some of their equipment needs by educating community members who would be interested in assisting the effort.
The students are now organizing an effort to raise funds and collect donated equipment for the ministry. They said the owners of gyms, physical therapy offices, equipment distributors and others with exercise equipment may donate the equipment or sell it at a reduced price. Donations of money are also accepted. Recovery Soldiers Ministry is a 501c3 nonprofit organization, which allows tax deductible giving.
Donations may be arranged by calling the Recovery Soldiers Ministry at 423-518-1450, or visiting them at 1180 Bristol Highway, Elizabethton, or online at www.recoverysoldierministry.org.